TBAuctions expands reach with Surplex acquisition: a win for the circular economy

German B2B marketplace for used industrial goods TBAuctions has acquired Surplex industrial auction house Surplex.

The European market for used business equipment sales exceeds €250 billion per year, and digital auctioning is a fast-growing channel for trading these assets.

With a proprietary intelligent auctioning platform, TBAuctions makes auctioning more transparent and efficient through a connected bidder base, automation, AI, and scale.

By extending the life of existing equipment, and buying second hand machinery, companies can reduce their carbon footprint, and global emissions.

Founded in 1999 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Surplex has built a strong reputation across Continental Europe, specialising in installed industrial machinery for metal and woodworking for international commercial buyers. This complements well with TBAuctions position in the Nordics and Benelux, focused more on mobile equipment.



Tom Christenson, CEO of TBAuctions, shared:

“Surplex has a great team of people, excellent customers, and a strong brand across Europe. We see great opportunities through our complementary services, values, and people to drive exponential growth.

This marks a major milestone for us to serve customers in all countries of Europe on our journey to revolutionise digital auctioning and promote sustainable trade.”

Michael Werker, Managing Owner of Surplex, said:

“It makes a lot of sense for Surplex to come together with TBAuctions. We share similar values, commitment to excellent customer service, and a passion to drive the circular economy.”

Uli Stalter, Managing Owner of Surplex, summarises saying:

“The combination of skills and geographic footprint between Surplex and the family of TBAuctions brands creates a comprehensive digital auction experience across Europe.”

This strategic move accelerates TBAuctions’ growth into new countries including Spain, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Serbia. It also bolsters TBAuctions’ presence in Germany, France, and Italy, adding deep industry vertical expertise in metal and woodworking.

The combined brands of TBAuctions reach nearly 200 million annual site visits, source sellers from 20+ countries across Europe, sell over 1.6 million assets receiving bids from 750K bidders in 175 countries, generate hammer sales of over €1.6 billion, and employ nearly 1,200 team members.

Lead image: Uli Stalter, Managing Director, Surplex; Tom Christenson, CEO, TBAuctions; and Michael Werker, Managing Director, Surplex. Photo: uncredited.