iBanFirst and SeedBlink partner for faster, efficient startup investments

Cross-border transaction fintech iBanFirst is partnering with quity and investment platform SeedBlink, introducing a bespoke solution for fundraising startups and their private investors.

The collaboration aims to ensure faster onboarding and access to preferential FX (currency trading) rates.

Traditional banking solutions often fail to meet the efficiency and customisation needs of investment platforms, resulting in slower transactions, higher costs, and cumbersome administrative processes.

This partnership introduces dedicated collection accounts for each funding round on iBanFirst’s platform, collecting multi-currency investments from around 50 European investors per project.

Onboarding each account now takes a few hours, down from 10 days with traditional providers.

"Collaborating with SeedBlink to introduce dedicated collection accounts represents a significant milestone in enhancing financial accessibility and transaction efficiency for scaling startups," shares Johan Gabriels, Regional Director for South-East Europe at iBanFirst.

"This strategic partnership demonstrates our dedication to empowering businesses with seamless international payment solutions and personalised financial services tailored to their unique needs."

According to Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink:

"Our partnership with iBanFirst underscores our commitment to providing top-tier financial solutions and democratising a wide range of opportunities for both startups and investors.”

For investors, this partnership results in improved financial terms for their currency exchanges and international payments. Investors can commit funds primarily in euros, but if a fundraising startup is based in Switzerland, the investments will be converted to the appropriate currency before being transferred to the startup.

