OpenText partners with Serica Energy to optimise oil and gas production

Serica Energy, an independent British upstream oil and gas company with operations centered on the UK North Sea, has partnered with information management platform OpenText to efficiently control engineering information, work processes, and risk across the lifecycle of projects and operations, while accelerating operational efficiencies.

Serica Energy is one of the top ten oil and gas producing companies in the UK. Serica Energy hopes that integrating OpenText's solution will boost productivity and optimize processes, while complying with health, safety, security and environmental requirements – enabling the organization to expand and diversify its portfolio, maximize asset value, and play its part in the energy transition.

Information management is critical to Serica’s operations. The organization relied on SharePoint to store and control complex engineering documents and work processes, from maintenance programs and contracts to safety and inspection reports, and end-to-end project plans. With ever-increasing documentation requirements across its operations, Serica’s SharePoint environment became insufficient. Document control processes were manual and labor intensive, and the impact of accessing incorrect versions would be catastrophic. Serica identified the need to migrate its SharePoint environment with an information management solution to ensure easy accessibility and a single source of truth for all documents.

“As Serica Energy enters an exciting phase of growth, it’s critical that our asset information is easily accessible, useable, reliable, secure and governed,” said Malcolm Gordon, Information Management Lead at Serica Energy. “​OpenText will enable us to remove limitations on documentation controls and functionality, allowing us to significantly enhance operational efficiencies and reduce risk in managing asset operations, while leading capital projects planned until 2035 and beyond.”

Serica chose Content Cloud – a composable platform that connects people to content, when and where they need it – because of its proven track record in helping organizations across the energy sector and other asset-intensive industries gain control over asset content to work smarter. Enhancing information management across the organization will enable Serica to unlock major time savings and greater productivity to complete projects on time, improve asset uptime, and mitigate operational risk.​ An additional benefit valued by Serica is the deep integration of the solution with its current business application systems, ensuring a single source of truth across the enterprise.

“Energy companies are under intense pressure to deliver more reliable and sustainable energy without compromising the health of their employees, the safety of the communities they serve, or the environment in which they operate,” said Muhi Majzoub, EVP & Chief Product Officer at OpenText. “More than 75% of the top 100 energy and engineering organizations rely on OpenText for enterprise information management to achieve operational excellence through improved collaboration, reduced operational risk and secure, seamless access to engineering drawings and other asset content.”

Leveraging Extended ECM for Engineering enables Serica to gain quick access to correct and up-to-date engineering and process documentation. By efficiently controlling engineering information, work processes, and risk, Serica can accelerate business value and deliver positive experiences – from its engineers to its end users.

With Content Cloud, Serica Energy hopes to take the next step in its information management journey by incorporating the power of generative AI and OpenText Content Aviator to its business processes to further boost employee productivity in the field and in the back office to keep energy flowing safely.