Promethean Particles secures £8M for carbon capture materials production

Carbon capture materials company Promethean Particles has closed an £8 million financing round.

Promethean manufactures metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a class of materials composed of metal ions interconnected by organic molecules to form a porous, lattice-like structure.

Their unique architecture gives them an exceptionally high surface area and customisable pore sizes, which allows them to trap and store gases and liquids efficiently. This makes MOFs highly effective for applications such as gas storage and separation, carbon capture, and catalysis.

The Nottingham-based company has developed a proprietary continuous-flow reactor that not only dramatically improves the throughput and cost of MOF production, but also increases process reliability and consistency, without sacrificing critical quality parameters. Promethean currently produces a wide portfolio of MOFs for various customer applications including carbon capture and storage (CCS), biogas upgrading, water harvesting and gas separation and storage.

.“The closing of our Series A round represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey, and we are delighted to welcome Mercia and Aramco Ventures to the Promethean team,” said James Stephenson, chief executive officer of Promethean.

“It is increasingly evident that a viable carbon capture solution is required to help mitigate the effects of climate change. MOFs show significant promise as a technological solution and Promethean’s manufacturing technology enables their production at unprecedented scale and cost-effectiveness.”

Mercia Ventures and Aramco Ventures, led the investment, with participation from existing investors including the Midlands Engine Investment Fund I (Equity Finance fund, managed by Foresight), the University of Nottingham, TSP Ventures, and the East Midlands Early Growth Fund (managed by the British Business Bank).

Dr Marina Fuentes, investment manager at Mercia Ventures, said:

“Promethean Particles is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the fast-growing MOF market through their innovative manufacturing reactor technology, which addresses the bottlenecks of cost and scalability. We are thrilled to support a highly capable team and cutting-edge technology that has been developed over 15 years and is now ripe for commercialisation at scale.”

Bruce Niven, head of strategic venturing at Aramco Ventures, said:

“MOFs are an emerging class of materials with unique properties and wide-ranging applications including several in the energy transition domain. Promethean offers new capabilities to scale manufacturing of MOFs cost-effectively, which is a critical ingredient in unlocking the potential for these materials to gain widespread acceptance.”

The new investment will enable the company to build a scaled-up manufacturing facility, expand the team, and implement further projects that demonstrate the potential of MOFs in energy transition applications.

Lead image: Promethean Particles. Photo: uncredited.