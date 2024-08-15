Romania’s tech ecosystem: Growth and innovation in focus

Romania, while not leading the region, has shown noticeable growth in recent years. A more interconnected support system has emerged, including accelerators, VC funds, and startup networks that foster collaboration nationwide. This influx of influential newcomers in the Romanian startup landscape highlights the country's potential to nurture entrepreneurial innovation and expand globally.

Romania has primarily focused on IT and outsourcing sectors, with Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Iași emerging as key hubs. Positive shifts in public policy have increased access to public funds and spurred state-led programs supporting emerging enterprises.

Here are ten companies which contribute to strengthening of the Romanian tech ecosystem.