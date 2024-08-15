Romania’s tech ecosystem: Growth and innovation in focus

Romania, while not leading the region, has shown noticeable growth in recent years. A more interconnected support system has emerged, including accelerators, VC funds, and startup networks that foster collaboration nationwide. This influx of influential newcomers in the Romanian startup landscape highlights the country's potential to nurture entrepreneurial innovation and expand globally.
Romania has primarily focused on IT and outsourcing sectors, with Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, and Iași emerging as key hubs. Positive shifts in public policy have increased access to public funds and spurred state-led programs supporting emerging enterprises.
Here are ten companies which contribute to strengthening of the Romanian tech ecosystem.
1
TOKHIT
Industry: Platform
Amount raised in 2023: €93.3M
TOKHIT is a gamified platform powered by Blockchain technology where content creators, influencers, and Crypto & NFT enthusiasts can socialise, play and earn.
The app lets users earn crypto rewards (Diamond HITT tokens) for their in-app activity and the platform’s AI algorithm pushes every published post to other users, helping creators gain new followers.
2
FlowX.ai
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €32.4M
FlowX.ai is a company that helps businesses to digitize their internal processes.
The company develops a platform that allows financial institutions and other enterprises to build omnichannel, personalized apps in just ten weeks while reviving their legacy infrastructure and providing a path to re-building it from within. The process doesn’t require changes in legacy technology nor deeptech skills.
3
DRUID
Industry: Artificial Intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: €28M
Druid is a company at the forefront of conversational AI and chatbot technology.
Specializing in developing advanced AI-driven solutions, Druid empowers businesses to enhance customer interactions and streamline operations through innovative virtual assistant platforms.
With a focus on delivering seamless user experiences and actionable insights, Druid enables organizations to achieve higher efficiency and customer satisfaction across various industries, including finance, telecommunications, and e-commerce.
4
Creatopy
Industry: Platform
Amount raised in 2023: € 9.5M
Creatopy is an AI-driven creative automation platform that helps businesses and agencies easily create, personalise, scale, and serve effective ads.
The company offers intuitive tools for creating, managing, and optimizing visual content across digital channels.
With a focus on efficiency and collaboration, Creatopy enables marketers and designers to produce compelling designs quickly and effectively, enhancing brand consistency and driving engagement.
5
Veridion
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €5.6M
Veridion is a company that offers comprehensive business data enrichment, delivering unmatched coverage of private companies, precise classification, and detailed insights through real-time updates.
Their services benefit sectors like procurement, insurance, market intelligence, and more.
Driven by the complexities of AI and Machine Learning, Veridion innovates to enhance data acquisition and insights. Their datasets, unmatched in accuracy and classification, support data-driven growth across various sectors.
The company aims to lead the industry using its global data platform as a standard for accuracy and reliability.
6
Bunnyshell
Industry: Cloud
Amount raised in 2023: €3.5M
Bunnyshell is a dynamic tech company focused on simplifying cloud infrastructure management.
Specializing in automation and scalability, Bunnyshell enables businesses to effortlessly deploy, manage, and optimize their applications on cloud platforms.
With user-friendly tools and advanced analytics, Bunnyshell empowers teams to enhance efficiency and reduce operational complexity, making cloud computing accessible and efficient for organizations of all sizes.
7
Kubeark
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €2.6M
Kubeark leads companie’s transformation by delivering a robust automation and integration platform that not only streamlines operations but also optimizes the performance of organizations, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
With a focus on simplicity and reliability, Kubeark empowers businesses to deploy and manage containerized applications seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Kubeark is facilitating the establishment of secure, seamless connections between systems, empowering organizations to expedite and automate operations while upholding stringent security and compliance standards, regardless of their operational location.
8
ESX
Industry: Sports
Amount raised in 2023: €2M
ESX is the company develops a fitness subscription platform tailored for users to access sports clubs across Romania.
Their platform includes tools for subscription management such as renewal, cancellation, and upgrades.
Additionally, it provides access to home video training modules, diverse training programs, nutrition guidance, motivational content, and more, empowering users to choose and train at various clubs according to their preferences.
9
Nooka Space
Industry: Consumer productivity
Amount raised in 2023: €2M
Nooka Space is an innovative company specializing in modern office solutions and flexible workspace management.
With a focus on creating dynamic environments tailored to today's work trends, Nooka Space offers customizable office layouts, collaborative spaces, and state-of-the-art amenities.
Their mission is to redefine workspace functionality, fostering productivity and creativity for businesses of all sizes.
10
Pluria
Industry: Back office
Amount raised in 2023: €1.8M
Pluria is a forward-thinking company dedicated to transforming the workspace experience through flexible office solutions.
By providing access to a network of modern, adaptable workspaces, Pluria empowers businesses and professionals to work efficiently and comfortably from anywhere. The company offers teams with access to a network of workspaces such as coworking hubs, hotel lounges, and cafés.
Through the innovative platform, Pluria offers seamless booking, management, and utilization of office spaces, catering to the dynamic needs of today's workforce.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments