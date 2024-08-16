Caresyntax raises $180M for AI surgery, $40M fund for early-stage crypto projects, and Romania's booming tech ecosystem

This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €354 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪Caresyntax raises $180M for AI surgery platform
🇸🇪 Karl-Johan Persson's energy company Flower secured €25M
🇳🇱 Sling Money raises $15M in Series A funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Collective Audience acquires BeOp
🇩🇪 mrge acquires MaxBounty
🇨🇭 Leading digital asset trading firm acquires Swiss flovtec
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🤖 TON Ventures raises $40M fund to support early-stage crypto projects
🌍ZAKA VC Starts Fund I to Expand Regional and Global Presence
💸 Balderton Capital fuels European tech growth with $1.3B investment
💰 iBanFirst and SeedBlink partner for faster, efficient startup investments
🗞️ In other (important) news
💳 MetaMask, Mastercard, and Baanx launch "world's first" crypto payment card
👋 Regulatory chief at top German neobank N26 to exit
🐦 Elon Musk’s X targeted with nine privacy complaints after grabbing EU users’ data for training Grok
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤔 Can the IOTA Foundation solve blockchain’s credibility crisis?
🇷🇴 Romania’s tech ecosystem: Growth and innovation in focus
🪶 IoT of Animals: spacetech meets wildlife conservation with TALOS
♊ European startups tap into digital twin potential for real-world impact
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇱🇻 BeTriton raises €80,000 through Crowdcube for electric amphibious RV
🇬🇧 AI startup Cosine raises $2.5M for its AI developer outperforming human coders
🇩🇪 Parking tech startup Wemolo secures debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking
🇮🇸 PLAIO raises €4.3M for AI-driven pharma supply chain solutions
🇫🇮 Clevenio raises pre-seed funding round
