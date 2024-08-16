General

Caresyntax raises $180M for AI surgery, $40M fund for early-stage crypto projects, and Romania's booming tech ecosystem

This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €354 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Caresyntax raises $180M for AI surgery, $40M fund for early-stage crypto projects, and Romania's booming tech ecosystem
This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €354 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪Caresyntax raises $180M for AI surgery platform

🇸🇪 Karl-Johan Persson's energy company Flower secured €25M

🇳🇱 Sling Money raises $15M in Series A funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Collective Audience acquires BeOp

🇩🇪 mrge acquires MaxBounty

🇨🇭 Leading digital asset trading firm acquires Swiss flovtec

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🤖 TON Ventures raises $40M fund to support early-stage crypto projects

🌍ZAKA VC Starts Fund I to Expand Regional and Global Presence

💸 Balderton Capital fuels European tech growth with $1.3B investment

💰 iBanFirst and SeedBlink partner for faster, efficient startup investments

🗞️ In other (important) news

💳 MetaMask, Mastercard, and Baanx launch "world's first" crypto payment card

👋 Regulatory chief at top German neobank N26 to exit

🐦 Elon Musk’s X targeted with nine privacy complaints after grabbing EU users’ data for training Grok

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤔 Can the IOTA Foundation solve blockchain’s credibility crisis?

🇷🇴 Romania’s tech ecosystem: Growth and innovation in focus

🪶 IoT of Animals: spacetech meets wildlife conservation with TALOS

♊ European startups tap into digital twin potential for real-world impact

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇱🇻 BeTriton raises €80,000 through Crowdcube for electric amphibious RV

🇬🇧 AI startup Cosine raises $2.5M for its AI developer outperforming human coders

🇩🇪 Parking tech startup Wemolo secures debt financing from CIBC Innovation Banking

🇮🇸 PLAIO raises €4.3M for AI-driven pharma supply chain solutions

🇫🇮 Clevenio raises pre-seed funding round

