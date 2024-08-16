Impactpool secures $4M Series A to boost inclusive job opportunities

Stockholm HRtech platform Impactpool has raised $4 million in Series A funding,

Founded in 2015, Impactpool connects professionals with job opportunities in the international development, humanitarian, and impact-driven sectors.

Impactpool champions diversity and inclusion by promoting opportunities for underrepresented groups and fostering inclusive work environments in the impact sector. The platform is designed to help organisations in the impact-driven sector connect with talent across the full job-spectrum and make it more accessible to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Using its AI capabilities, it offers job listings, talent pools, employer branding, career resources, and personalised job alerts from thousands of international organizations. It bridges the gap between professionals seeking meaningful work and organisations striving to make a difference in the world.

The company has registered nearly one million candidates from 195 countries with support for over 2,500 organizations worldwide. Its partnered with major UN organizations, including UNICEF, UNHCR, and UNESCO. It has expanded its reach to connect talent with international organizations such as OECD, the World Health Organization, and the Green Climate Fund, as well as for-profit companies committed to social impact.

Mediahuis and Fort Knox led the funding,

“We are delighted to have the support of Mediahuis and the continuous support from Fort Knox and existing investors. Impactpool serves as a bridge between professionals seeking meaningful work and organizations striving to make a difference in the world," says Magnus Bucht, CEO and Co-founder of Impactpool.

According to Patrick De Wachter, Director Corporate Development at Mediahuis:

“We fully support Impactpool's mission to bring together top talent to address global challenges, aligning perfectly with Mediahuis' values of creating impact."

Markus Olsson, CEO at Fort Knox, said:

“Since our investment in Impactpool, the team has delivered beyond our expectations. We are impressed with the work that has been performed, both from a product- and business-development perspective.”

