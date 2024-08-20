Logically acquires Insikt AI to boost intelligence operations

Misinformation fighting company Logicallyl has announced the acquisition of Barcelona-based AI company Insikt AI today.

Founded in 2016, Insikt's proprietary technology has empowered governments, private enterprises, and intelligence operations to identify emerging issues and predict and mitigate the spread of harmful content.

Insikt has developed domain-specific ML models to uncover trends, threats, and anomalous patterns within large volumes of online data. Renowned for its advanced Social Network Analysis (SNA) capabilities, Insikt enables clients to reveal hidden links and networks by analysing relationships that are crucial to online intelligence operations.

The acquisition will integrate Insikt’s technology into Logically Intelligence®, Logically’s flagship Intelligence platform.

Customers will gain access to advanced SNA methods and other cutting-edge innovations driven by emerging AI research. This will enhance their ability to tackle a broader portfolio of online threats, including terrorism and extremism, where Insikt has showcased state-of-the-art capabilities.

This acquisition will also bring co-founders Jennifer Woodard and Guillem Garcia to Logically.

Jennifer, who will assume the role of VP of Artificial Intelligence, is a recognised expert in AI applications for counterterrorism and advises organisations such as the UN and the European Commission, among others, on balancing AI's application to combat online harms with ethical considerations.

Guillem is the Chief Scientific Officer at Insikt AI, where he leads efforts to leverage emerging research in NLP, Deep Learning, and Network Analysis to use AI to help solve some of society’s most pressing challenges. At Logically, he will take on the role of Head of Data Science.

Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically, shared:

“We have followed Insikt’s innovative approach to building and perfecting its scientific methods and model accuracy for some time. The team’s approach pairs perfectly with our mission to mitigate harmful online content. This acquisition marks a crucial step toward providing robust protection against increasingly sophisticated adversaries, empowering the customers of our products with new advanced tools to safeguard, maintain freedom of speech and prevent the impact of harmful online content.”

Jennifer Woodard, Co-founder of Insikt AI, added:

“Research and development has always been at the heart of Insikt’s work. After dedicating over eight years to building our research-driven ‘methodology stack’, which leverages cutting-edge AI to detect, understand, and defeat harmful online content, we are thrilled to join Logically. By integrating our advanced AI technology and expertise into Logically’s products, we will deliver a significant information advantage to our customers.”

The acquisition of Insikt AI solidifies Logically’s position leveraging cutting-edge AI research to build technology that is best optimised to defeat harmful content of all types at scale.