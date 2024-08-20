Reliant AI emerges from stealth with $11.3M to transform life science data analysis

Reliant AI, a provider of gen AI-powered data analytics software, came out of stealth with $11.3 million in Seed funding.

Reliant AI was created by leading Natural Language Processing and Reinforcement Learning scientists and researchers Karl Moritz Hermann, Marc Bellemare and Richard Schlegel who led teams at DeepMind, Google Brain and EY Parthenon.

They're passionate about how generative AI can solve information challenges to reduce repetitive mental labour and accelerate decision-making for enterprises.

"Information and data are a critically overlooked part of making the life sciences progress to bring about a better world. The sheer amount of menial labour involved in data-intensive industries today means that many highly skilled professionals are focused on wrangling data, rather than solving complex issues," said Karl Moritz Hermann, CEO and co-founder of Reliant AI.

"We created an AI system that understands the life sciences to radically grow its capacity to perform research at scale."

Reliant AI's first product, Reliant Tabular, is an AI workbench that helps life science analysts find scientific evidence for their decisions through automated systematic reviews, asset scans, comprehensive analyses, and a customisable data platform-

The new capital was co-led by Tola Capital and Inovia Capital, with participation from angel investor Mike Volpi.

According to Aaron Fleishman, Partner at Tola Capital:

"The biopharma industry has a massive and underserved information need. Reliant AI blends cutting-edge research with domain expertise to create software that makes it possible for a day's worth of data wrangling to be done in 30 seconds. Marc, Karl Moritz and their technical team bring together decades of AI expertise from the world's best research groups, such as DeepMind, Google Brain, and Meta, giving Reliant the ability to really move the needle on the application of generative AI to hard data problems,"

"We see a significant market opportunity in the pharmaceutical sector, as companies strive to build and partner with new entrants to develop innovative solutions like those offered by Reliant AI," said Steve Woods, Partner at Inovia Capital.

"This notable demand in a large and growing market underscores the potential of AI to drive impactful advancements in the biopharma industry."

The company is initially targeting the biopharma industry and will use the new funding to hire engineering talent to expand its technology investment and footprints in Europe and North America.

Lead image: Reliant AI. Photo: uncredited.