Strolll's neurorehabilitation platform partners with US' Cleveland Clinic

Strolll, an augmented reality (AR) digital therapeutics software for neurorehabilitation in Parkinson’s disease, has announced a $3 million collaboration with Cleveland Clinic. Through an exclusive software license agreement, Cleveland Clinic will become a shareholder in Strolll.

The first step in this new agreement will see Strolll integrate a novel digital therapeutic software module developed by researchers at Cleveland Clinic called DART into its platform. DART was designed to help the nearly 80% of Parkinson’s patients who fall at least once per year due to persistent challenges in managing postural instability and gait dysfunction. Fall risk is particularly pronounced when a Parkinson’s patient performs an attention-demanding cognitive task while moving, also known as dual-tasking.

Traditional dual-task training requires one-on-one attention from a physical therapist throughout a patient’s training session, which places clear limits on how much training can be offered. DART is a scalable, personalised intervention. Patients using the Dual-task Augmented Reality Treatment (DART) platform wear augmented reality glasses while completing a series of tasks designed to engage the body and mind simultaneously through physical and cognitive challenges, while gait and cognitive performance is measured through the training.

“To our knowledge, DART is the first digital therapeutic software for Parkinson’s disease that has undergone rigorous evaluation against an accepted intervention in a randomised controlled trial,” said lead investigator Jay Alberts, PhD, Vice Chair of Innovation in Cleveland Clinic’s Neurological Institute. “These findings suggest that we can address barriers to wider use of dual-task training. The next step is to extend this into the patient’s home. We have an aligned vision for the future of digital therapeutics in neuro-rehab and we’re looking forward to supporting Strolll through this new collaboration.”

Jorgen Ellis, CEO of Strolll, said: “As one of very few companies using AR glasses (see-through lenses) compared to virtual reality (VR) headsets, the Strolll platform is the most advanced in the neuro-rehab space. We’ve tackled some of the most complex implementation barriers and have a unique, scalable platform for both in-clinic and at-home rehabilitation.

"Empowering physical & occupational therapists to boost patient adherence and elevate treatment outcomes whilst streamlining workflows and reducing administration both in-clinic and at-home is at the core of our business and the end result of this is transformational for healthcare providers and life-changing for patients. Dr. Alberts and his team have done a fantastic job developing the DART software and we’re incredibly proud that Cleveland Clinic has chosen to collaborate with Strolll to make this software available to rehabilitation clinics and patients around the world.”