Podimo acquires Dutch podcast production house Tonny Media

Spoken audio subscription service Podimo has begun the acquisition process of Dutch podcast production house Tonny Media following a partnership between the two companies. They will remain operating as independent media houses, and will jointly combine their sales efforts and expertise.

Tonny Media is known for its engaging formats featuring well-known Dutch personalities and its expertise in social media and video production. The company reaches a wide audience and manages the concept, production, and promotion of its shows in-house. Tonny media, with shows such as “De Zelfspodcast,” presented by Sander Schimmelpenninck and Jaap Reesema, Monica Geuze and Kaj Gorgels' show “Geuze & Gorgels” and “Marc-Marie & Isa Vinden Iets en Aaf & Lies lossen het wel weer op,” will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Titus van Dijk.

Podimo was launched in the Netherlands in 2022. The company then acquired production house Dag en Nacht Media, which immediately brought in other revenue models such as advertising revenue. This contributed to the success of Podimo in the Netherlands, which announced today that it made a profit in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the company has 100 exclusive and in-house productions to its name, including “Moordcast,” “Man man man, de podcast,” Alle Geschiedenis Ooit" and ‘Bankzitters: Achter de Schermen.’ The acquisition of Tonny Media is a logical next step to support even more creators in the Netherlands.

Podimo and Tonny Media were already well acquainted: the companies entered into a strategic partnership in 2022, with Tonny Media producing exclusive shows for Podimo. This new phase reinforces the joint commitment to offer Dutch listeners a wider range of high-quality content, with a diverse mix of exclusive and open RSS shows tailored to audience needs and preferences. The combined strengths of Tonny Media and Dag en Nacht Media's sales teams will enable the companies to attract larger advertising partners. Dutch creators will thus have more revenue opportunities and can be better supported in growing their audiences.

Tonny's CEO commented: ”Tonny Media has grown into one of the most exciting media companies in the Netherlands over the past few years. Our dream was to build an ‘idea factory’ where all of our ideas could become reality. Over the years we have succeeded in turning our ideas into unique content—ranging from podcasts to social media channels to TV productions, but we’re far from finished.

"We want to provide more revenue streams to our creators, have more expertise on both formats and monetization, and have a strong partner to fuel our international ambitions. That’s why it’s time to take the next step with Podimo, who ultimately has the same ambitions and values that we do. Podimo provides Tonny Media the opportunity to grow even further in everything we do.”

“The Netherlands is an important market for us, and our goal is to support Dutch creators in every way possible," said Podimo Chief Content Officer Sachin Doshi. "Subscription remains the engine of our business, but we know that providing more options is key for creators and to our growth. The acquisition of Tonny Media is part of Podimo’s broader strategy to partner with like-minded companies across markets to jointly build the future of podcasting, enhance creator opportunities, content diversity, and audience engagement.”