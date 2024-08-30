Dutch waste platform Seenons expands with acquisition of waste group Denmark

Following the successful acquisition of Recycling Partners Belgium, Dutch waste platform Seenons has acquired Waste Group Denmark.

Waste Group Denmark, based in Roskilde, helps companies optimise their waste streams and achieve transparency in an often non-transparent market, manage their waste data, and use it constructively for optimisation and reporting.

It offers services such as waste analysis, invoice control, administration, and reporting. Their approach is 100 per cent independent advice, working exclusively for and with their clients, not for waste transporters.

Seenons has developed an independent platform connecting all links in the waste chain, from producers to reusers, to reduce the amount of waste and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The company has over 15,000 locations in the Benelux, 300 partners, and 100 different types of business waste on the platform.

“In line with Seenons, we envision a waste-free world,” says founder Allan Jakobsen.

“Together, we can now serve the leading enterprises in Denmark and their locations across Europe. We can reduce waste faster—and even save costs at the same time. This acquisition allows us to automate administrative tasks, giving us more time to assist our customers in their transition to a circular economy.”

With the acquisition customers can benefit from improved services, and the synergy between Seenons and Waste Group Denmark will further reduce the amount of waste that goes to incineration.

Joost Kamermans, co-founder and CEO of Seenons, shares his pride in the collaboration:

“The integration of Seenons’ advanced software with Waste Group Denmark’s in-depth knowledge provides us with a robust position to assist companies throughout Denmark in transitioning to a circular economy.”

The specific financials of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Lead image: Seenons. Photo: uncredited.