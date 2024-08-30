Uber to integrate Wayve's autonomous driving software into its taxis

Wayve, a UK-based provider of autonomous driving software, has announced a partnership with Uber which will see their software integrated into Uber's taxi network.

Uber has also agreed to make a strategic investment in Wayve as an extension of the company’s previously announced Series C fundraising round.

Wayve is developing mapless and hardware-agnostic Embodied AI products for automakers and fleet owners and is backed by investors including SoftBank Group, NVIDIA and Eclipse Ventures.

The UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology tweeted: "Fantastic news for @wayve_ai, a British start-up success story. This is an example of how AI can drive economic growth and deliver better outcomes for people across the country, and is a testament to the UK’s global leadership in tech."

Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve, commented: “Wayve is building a ‘general purpose’ driving Al that can power all levels of driving automation in any type of vehicle, anywhere in the world. I’m excited to be teaming up with Uber, the largest mobility network in the world, to massively ramp up our AI’s fleet learning, ensuring our AV technology is safe and ready for global deployment across Uber’s network. Together, we’re excited to work with Automotive OEMs to bring autonomous driving technologies to consumers sooner.”

“Uber and Wayve share a vision of reimagining mobility for the better." added Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "Wayve’s advanced Embodied AI approach holds a ton of promise as we work towards a world where modern vehicles are shared, electric and autonomous. We’re thrilled to bring Wayve on as a partner to work alongside automakers as we continue to build out Uber as the best network for self-driving vehicles.”