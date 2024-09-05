ATLAS Space Operations raises $15M in round led by NewSpace Capital

ATLAS Space Operations, a provider of ground station services for satellite communications, has raised $15M in its latest investment round. The funding, led by NewSpace Capital, will enable ATLAS to meet industry demand and manage the rapid growth it is experiencing.

ATLAS, a Ground Station as a Service (GaaS) and Ground Software as a Service (GSaaS) provider, operates one of the the largest global federated ground networks, enabling seamless data transmission and reception for spacecraft operators. Its services support a wide range of missions across the commercial, civil, and defense sectors, facilitating secure, scalable, and real-time access to space-based data.

The ATLAS network comprises over 50 antennas across more than 34 ground stations and provides for LEO, MEO, and GEO orbits. Operating through the company’s proprietary Freedom® Software, the ATLAS federated network integrates intricate and diverse antenna networks into a unified solution for commercial and government clients.

Freedom software simplifies spacecraft communication, from single satellites to constellation management, making it faster and more economical for customers. Freedom offers customers a secure, singular access point to the entire ATLAS network, featuring rapid onboarding capabilities. This software enables customers to manage their spacecraft with automated communications, dynamic flex scheduling, millions of data points, and near real-time troubleshooting capabilities.

Since ATLAS was founded in 2015, it has become a central part of the global space ecosystem. The company boasts a 100 percent contract renewal rate with its customers, who rely on its effective ground station services as critical infrastructure for their space missions. This success underscores ATLAS's vital role in ensuring mission success and the deep trust it has cultivated among customers.

It will be able to call on NewSpace Capital’s extensive experience in the space sector, and a leadership team that includes seasoned industry and financial professionals as well as globally renowned space scientists.

John Williams, CEO at ATLAS, thanked the company’s investors for their support. ‘We are thrilled to have NewSpace Capital’s support," he said. ‘Their exceptional expertise in the space industry will strongly bolster ATLAS in executing and expanding in the U.S., as well its international growth strategy in the European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) markets.’

‘It’s a very exciting time to be working in space. And it’s a very exciting time for our company.’

Martin Halliwell, Partner at NewSpace Capital, who will be joining the board of ATLAS said: ‘We look for companies that really change the playing field. ATLAS stood out to us because of the critical importance of what they do for the sector as a whole, the intelligence and industry that was plain to see in their team, and their ambition to grow.

‘ATLAS solves the problem of fragmented ground communication in the space industry. They provide a smoother, more reliable, faster, and more cost-effective solution. We were confident that with our support, they will really flourish.’