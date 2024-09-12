Luxembourg’s dynamic tech ecosystem

With its strong emphasis on innovation, ease of doing business, and strategic location at the heart of Europe, Luxembourg is positioned as a leading destination for tech entrepreneurs and investors looking to explore new opportunities and drive technological advancements.
Luxembourg has established itself as a significant player in the space tech sector. Additionally, Luxembourg's tech landscape is marked by its focus on key areas such as fintech, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, attracting global talent and fostering cross-sector collaboration.
Here are ten companies that drive innovation and technological advancements within Luxembourg’s tech ecosystem.
1
SES
Industry: Telecom
Amount raised in 2023: €300M
SES is a company which operates a global fleet of satellites that provide a wide range of communication services, including television broadcasting, broadband internet, and data connectivity.
The company's extensive satellite network supports media, fixed data, mobility, and government applications, serving customers across diverse industries such as aviation, maritime, and telecommunications.
SES is renowned for its innovation in satellite technology, including the deployment of high-throughput satellites and advancements in space infrastructure.
2
SustainCERT
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €34.6M
SustainCERT is an independent organization dedicated to enhancing the credibility of climate action.
Their core expertise is in climate impact verification, utilizing advanced technology to provide scalable and precise verification solutions for carbon markets and decarbonization initiatives across value chains.
SustainCERT’s verification services ensure adherence to the highest standards, driving tangible progress. Their innovative approach aligns with and supports leading international sustainability frameworks, including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
3
Salonkee
Industry: Wellness
Amount raised in 2023: €28M
Salonkee is a dynamic company that provides innovative digital solutions for the beauty and wellness industry.
Specializing in online booking and management software, Salonkee streamlines operations for salons, spas, and beauty professionals by offering a user-friendly platform to manage appointments, client relationships, and business analytics.
Founded with the aim of transforming the way beauty and wellness businesses operate, Salonkee enhances customer experience by enabling easy online booking and real-time availability updates.
4
TaDaweb
Industry: Analytics
Amount raised in 2023: €15M
TaDaweb is a company specializing in small data intelligence.
The company offers innovative tools that enable users to harness and analyze web data efficiently, turning vast amounts of online information into actionable insights.
By leveraging advanced technologies such as web scraping, data visualization, and machine learning, TaDaweb helps businesses and organizations monitor trends, conduct research, and make informed decisions. Its user-friendly platform is designed to simplify the complex process of data extraction and analysis, making powerful data intelligence accessible to a wide range of users.
5
Circu Li-ion
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €8.5M
Circu Li-ion is an innovative company specializing in the recycling and repurposing of lithium-ion batteries.
Focused on sustainability and the circular economy, Circu Li-ion employs advanced technologies to recover valuable materials from used batteries, reducing environmental impact and resource consumption.
The company provides solutions that extend the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly disposal and reuse. By addressing the growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions, Circu Li-ion contributes to the reduction of electronic waste and supports the transition to greener energy practices.
6
Next Gate Tech
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €8M
Next Gate Tech is a company specializing in data management and analytics solutions for the financial sector.
Leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Next Gate Tech provides a comprehensive platform that automates and optimizes data processes, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.
The company's solutions enable asset managers to gain deeper insights, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making.
7
emma
Industry: Cloud
Amount raised in 2023: €5.6M
emma is a comprehensive cloud management platform that streamlines the deployment, management, and scaling of clusters, applications, and virtual machines, regardless of the cloud environment.
As a low/no-code solution, it enables enterprises to effectively and cost-efficiently operate multi-cloud environments without requiring additional skilled professionals or coding expertise.
8
MarketLeap
Industry: E-commerce
Amount raised in 2023: €1.5M
MarketLeap is the first all-in-one e-commerce operating system designed for digitally native brands, handling the complexities of selling and expanding across global marketplaces.
The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance online visibility and drive business growth.
MarketLeap's expertise includes search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, and digital strategy, aimed at helping businesses improve their online presence and achieve better search engine rankings.
9
Databourg
Industry: Analytics
Amount raised in 2023: $1M
Databourg is environmental data analytics company, founded on cutting-edge technology developed at the University of Luxembourg for environmental monitoring through communication satellite networks.
The company’s mission is to deliver top-tier rainfall intelligence to businesses and institutions, aiming to be recognized as "The Rain Company."
10
KEYM
Industry: Music
Amount raised in 2023: €1M
KEYM is a company that aims to give music industry professionals a platform to find each other and collaborate.
The platform serves the entire music ecosystem, assisting both amateurs and seasoned professionals in advancing their businesses and creative endeavours. It also provides an ideal setting for music professionals to showcase their projects as a portfolio to their network. By sharing a work, they can highlight their skills and communicate their unique vision.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments