CEO of Lanistar exits amid report of winding-up petition

The CEO of a UK-based payment provider Lanistar has left the fintech. The departure of Jeremy Baber comes amid a report that Lanistar has been served with a winding-up petition by its London landlord over unpaid rent.

Baber has been with Lanistar for nearly four years and was appointed to the CEO role in January 2022. A filing at Companies House shows Baber’s role as director was terminated on September 13.

Baber said: “I enjoyed my time at Lanistar and wish the team well."

Lanistar, which recruited former defence secretary Gavin Williamson as an advisor, launched in the UK in 2020 but found itself in hot water with the regulators the FCA and ASA.

The FCA warned that it was “not conducting regulated activities”. It exited the UK market and went on to focus its efforts on Latin America.

A recent report in Financial News said that Lanistar, which is headquartered in London, was facing a winding-up petition from the owner of its London headquarters. It said that petition was brought against the company on 6 September, a court filing showed.

The petition was issued because Lanistar was in “serious arrears” with its rent and service charge, an individual told the title.

Lanistar did not respond to a request for a comment.