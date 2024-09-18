ContextSDK bags $4M Seed for Edge AI in mobile app development

Mobile app development company ContextSDK, has raised $4 million in Seed funding.

A key challenge in the mobile app space is understanding user intent at the start of a session while maintaining user privacy.

Mobile apps function the same regardless of the situation. The lack of contextual adaptation leads to missed opportunities for personalised user experiences and results in poor retention. 77 per cent of users currently abandon apps within the first three days of usage and another 95 per cent by three months1.

Using machine learning executed on a device (Edge AI) to interpret some +200 signals automatically collected from modern smartphones, ContextSDK enables apps to adapt to the real-world context of its users without intrusive data collection that compromises privacy.

Dieter Rappold, CEO and co-founder, said:

“The largest apps in the world have optimized their data, logic, and decision-making on the server side of things. It is obvious that combining that with Edge AI, enabled by machine learning executed on the device will lead to better app experiences, better retention, and ultimately monetisation.”

The pioneering machine-learning models will provide product owners and CMOs with powerful real-world context signals to continuously optimize user experiences throughout the customer journey.

ContextSDK’s platform currently offers three core products: Context Insights, Context Decision, and Context Push, each targeting different aspects of mobile app engagement, from analytics and measurement to in-app decisions and push notifications.

Speedinvest led the round with additional participation from First Momentum Ventures and Heracles Capital.

Speedinvest Partner Markus Lang said:

“ContextSDK is addressing a critical gap in the mobile app ecosystem. Their technology provides a much-needed solution for apps to deliver personalised experiences without compromising user privacy. We are excited to partner with Dieter, Felix, and the entire ContextSDK team as they continue to innovate and lead in this space.”

David Meiborg, Partner at First Momentum Ventures, shared:

“We were impressed by the depth of ContextSDK’s vision and their ability to execute so quickly. heir approach to using real-world context as a proxy for user intent is not only innovative but also perfectly timed with the growing demand for privacy-first solutions in mobile app development.”

Since its launch in August 2023, ContextSDK has processed over 10 billion events to train its machine-learning models. In 2025, the company will reach +40 billion processed events and plans to roll out its Context Platform and intuitive B2B SaaS platform in the US.

The funding will be used to enhance the number of mobile events processed to +40 billion and launch the company’s SaaS-based platform in the US in 2025.