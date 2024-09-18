Gathr emerges out of stealth with a new platform supporting founders and investors

Gathr emerges from stealth, bringing support & transparency to the founder and investor community

Previously known as London Tech Drinks and London Private Equity Drinks, Gathr is a trusted and curated community of almost 10,000 investors, founders, operators and service providers focused on connecting the high-growth ecosystem

Gathr aims to help its community to connect, learn and scale through a range of distinct product offerings, including its recently launched Gathr to Find B2B marketplace.

Gathr to Find has been curated over the last 9 months from community recommendations and at launch, has over 125+ leading providers signed-up, from boutique specialists to household names like Goodwin, Taylor Wessing, BDO, Wilson Sonsini, Ragged Edge, Cooper Parry, Blackrock and Erevena. The creation of Gathr follows the success of London Tech Drinks (LTD), which has enabled CEO and founder Mark Shepherd to build an unrivalled network across the tech ecosystem.

The ethos behind London Tech Drinks, London Private Equity Drinks and now Gathr has always been to help and support people thrive, a topic close to the Founder’s heart, who has himself been public about his own mental health struggles.

Built across three verticals; Gathr to Connect, Gathr to Learn, and Gathr to Find, Gathr offers founders, investors, operators and advisors the chance to connect with peers, learn from leading experts and find best-in-class providers to help them scale, with each part of the business all having one thing in common; The desire to help other people to succeed and address the many hurdles tech companies face on their growth journey.

Founder and CEO, Mark Shepherd, said:

“London Tech Drinks (LTD) started out in Feb 2022, as a single post on Linkedin asking if anyone wanted to meet up and go for a drink in response to my own mental health challenges and the desire to bring like minded people together. From initially expecting ten people maximum who would want to meet, the response has been overwhelming, with the community organically growing to nearly 10,000 people. As we scale, we have continued to launch more peer groups, to ensure people can meet others at a similar stage, sector and seniority. Gathr to Connect and Gathr to Learn are the foundations of the business to date, and now we’ve gone one step further, with the launch of our community-recommended platform, Gathr to Find which we couldn’t be more excited about.”

Arabella Reeves, Former Platform Manager at Atomico and Board Member of the Global VC Platform Community, said: