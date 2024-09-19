Quantum computing will have its “ChatGPT moment” in the next 18 months, says quantum boss

Quantum computing will have its “ChatGPT moment” in the next 18 months to two years, according to the CEO of a UK quantum computing startup.

Oxford Ionics has developed a chip that can be mass-produced, meaning the world's first useful quantum computers could be built in a few years.

The technology can solve problems too difficult for normal computers and makes it possible to carry out complex calculations very quickly.

In this podcast, Oxford Ionics co-founders, doctor Chris Ballance and doctor Tom Harty, discuss Oxford Ionics and quantum computing.

Ballance says:

“The ChatGPT moment of quantum is going to happen in the next 18 months to two years when people suddenly realise this is really here and you can really access quantum computers at the level you need to start making game-changing innovations.”

Earlier this year, Oxford Ionics won a £6m government contract to deliver a quantum computer to the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC).

Ballance said that quantum computing can help financial institutions.

He said:

“There are a lot of banks that are very seriously working, and have teams of 20 or 30 people with PHDs in quantum computing, working out how best to use quantum computers to get an edge in their market.”

The guests also discuss the war for talent, with Oxford Ionics competing against US heavyweights.

“Our job is to be more attractive” than Google, Microsoft and Amazon, added Ballance.