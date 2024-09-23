Battling the data brokers: How Incogni helps individuals minimise their digital footprint

Cyber threats are rising, with cyberattacks having more than doubled since the pandemic. Companies are facing growing security concerns as malicious actors see increasing opportunities in global digitalisation. However, it's not just companies that need to be cautious. According to the 2022 Annual Data Breach Report by the Identity Theft Resource Center, the number of identity crime victims has gone up nearly 41.5 per cent from 2021.

The private and corporate aspects are inextricably linked. The last few years have seen a significant increase in the number of data breaches around the world, with people’s personal information compromised. The rising number of data brokers doesn't help either, as it's increasing the availability of sensitive information.

Data brokers are prime targets for malicious actors seeking private info, as they collect and sell personal information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, demographic information, online behaviour, and purchasing history.

While the onus is on digital service providers to ensure maximum security, especially where personal details are involved, the reality is that even the most robust security measures can be breached. In the US, for example, this has been seen time and again by various high-profile breaches, with a recent one stealing an estimated 272 million Social Security numbers and other personal information of US citizens.

As an individual, you're not helpless

What followed the recent historic breach was a torrent of tips on how people can freeze their credit – and even that of their children – to avoid immediate personal financial consequences.

Perhaps more importantly, however, people should become more aware of their digital footprint and how they can minimise their exposure to potential cybercrime incidents, given that breaches like this will happen again.

Emphasis on minimise, because it's virtually impossible to erase your digital presence in its entirety, especially given that even after your best efforts, data will be collected anew. Such data can be used for marketing, recruitment, financial, and health purposes or even further scams and phishing attempts. This can result in unwanted ads, influence loan eligibility or insurance rates, and increase the risk of attacks.

In response to this digital pandemic, data removal companies like Incogni have soared in popularity, helping individuals reduce their footprint. Incogni lists data brokers likely to have customers’ information (such as Social Security number, physical address, phone number, or email address).

After a list of potential data brokers is made, removal requests to delete personal data are sent out. Critically, brokers are still being sent the data removal requests regularly because they tend to collect the person’s information again after some time.

While it's nigh-impossible to erase all personal information, these types of services can nonetheless tremendously reduce personal risk. For example, the number of data brokers and people search sites Incogni removes from is constantly growing, currently sitting at 190 – and the company boasts over 30 million data removals completed.

That said, you don't necessarily need to turn to a data removal company to lower your online exposure.

The 5 DOs of online privacy hygiene

Here are five essential practices to help protect your personal information:

Delete obsolete and unused online accounts – Even if inactive, they can still be processing your info. Opt out of data broker and people search sites. These entities can potentially collect and even sell your private data. Remove your information from Google Search results—Contact the website owner or host and politely ask them to remove your data, or head to Google directly and submit a request to have your information removed. Delete unused apps from your phone – Apps may be collecting plenty of your information, from your location to your online shopping preferences. Optimise the security settings of your digital outlets—your social media accounts, Google, the apps on your smartphone, and your browser.

While some of these are quick fixes, others, such as opting out of data broker sites, can be extremely tedious work in a landscape that's intentionally complicated to navigate even for digital natives.

Data removal companies take care of the tedious work

Incogni automates the arduous task of identifying data brokers and sending removal requests, saving you countless hours of research and correspondence. The company offers various subscriptions and family plans that will help keep the digital slate clean even as new information is collected.

Learn more about Incogni and check out their pricing plans at https://incogni.com/