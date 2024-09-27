SET University and Hilltop Technologies launch SET Cyber Labs for enhanced cybersecurity

Ukrainian non-profit academic institution SET University and US-based startup Hilltop Technologies have launched SET Cyber Labs. This new cybersecurity startup provides 24/7 tailored solutions for businesses, non-profits, and academic institutions.

SET Cyber Labs is developing the cybersecurity platform Volt, which is designed as a SaaS product. The platform delivers a wide range of services, including 24/7 managed detection and response, endpoint security and detection, advanced cloud and network security, and AI-driven phishing analysis. It also features an integrated virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service, ensuring organisations receive expert guidance on cybersecurity.

A portion of the proceeds from SET Cyber Labs will be directed for student scholarships in cybersecurity at SET University programs and the development of technology education in Ukraine

The startup has opened its office in Kyiv and will join Ukraine’s Diia City legal framework soon.

It’s the first startup to enter Ukraine through Diia City in 2024 and the first US tech startup to open RnD in Ukraine in collaboration with the university since the beginning of the war.

SET Cyber Labs combines Hilltop Technologies' US expertise in cybersecurity innovation with Ukraine’s frontline-tested resilience in cyber defence. The startup’s mission is to provide the cybersecurity expertise to the most vulnerable organisations who lack internal cybersecurity resources – higher educational institutions, small and medium businesses and non-profits.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SET University in this unique international initiative,” said Nick Gicinto, Co-Founder at Hilltop Technologies.

“We are partnering with Ukraine because it is on the frontlines of the cybersecurity battlefield. Hilltop’s mission to make cybersecurity accessible to all starts with the brave people in Ukraine. Our educational partnership with SET University gives us an unprecedented opportunity to educate the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”

Ukraine has been at the forefront of cyber resilience for years, facing daily Russian cyberattacks. It is no secret that most of the country became a playground for Russia to test new attacks and then launch them in the US and Western Europe.

According to Iryna Volnytska, President of SET University:

“While global companies and investors are hesitant to start doing business in Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion, Hilltop Technologies is showing the world that Ukraine has a strong potential and a great pull of talent. This kind of international collaboration strengthens our global security efforts while providing university students with valuable hands-on experience. I’m honoured that SET University is a part of this initiative, and I’m grateful to our partners, Hilltop Technologies, for their ongoing support.”

Lead image:Iryna Volnytska, President of SET University. Photo: uncredited.