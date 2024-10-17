Dutch insurance analytics company Onesurance raises seed round led by Curiosity VC

Onesurance, the leading company in AI solutions for the insurance industry, announced its seed investment led by Curiosity VC. The amount is undisclosed.

Onesurance is founded by Jack Vos, an insurance veteran and industry expert, and Dennie van den Biggelaar, an experienced data scientist and AI engineer. They’ve built an AI-powered platform that enhances operational efficiency and decision-making for insurers, brokers, and intermediaries.

Using predictive analytics, it provides insights into risk assessment, customer churn, and contract management. The platform helps identify high-risk clients, improve cross-selling, and track profitability at the client level. Its modular design integrates seamlessly with existing systems, offering features like AI-driven policy acceptance and profitability tracking.

Last winter, Onesurance raised a first round from local angels to further develop its platform, and now they have raised additional financing to boost the commercial expansion. With this investment, Onesurance is poised to accelerate its growth and bring innovative AI solutions to the market more quickly, in The Netherlands and internationally. Onesurance’s motto, “The Future is Faster Than You Think,” is strongly reinforced by this development.

“We believe AI is essential for the future relevance of the industry, enabling operational efficiencies through predictive and actionable intelligence that traditional software solutions in the industry are unable to provide” says Jack Vos, CEO of Onesurance. “However, AI solutions must also be profitable in the short term, and this is our commitment to our clients."

The round was led by Dutch AI investor Curiosity VC with co-investments from SaaS investor Smarter Ventures and from a strategic angel investor from the insurance industry. Onesurance’s platform is already being used and trusted by many leading insurers and brokers across the Netherlands and Belgium, and continues to receive interest across wider Europe and the US.

“Onesurance shows that the future of AI is not just about technological progress, but also about building relevant, industry-specific applications that truly create value.” says Maurice Beckand Verwee, Partner at Curiosity VC. “Their innovative approach, training proprietary machine learning models to provide prescriptive analytics to insurance intermediaries and brokers, will significantly impact how insurance professionals work globally and increase efficiency and profitability in the industry.”