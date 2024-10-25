How General Catalyst plans to allocate its largest ever $8B global fund

VC firm General Catalyst has closed its largest global fund to date, raising approximately $8B of new capital across core venture capital and separately managed accounts to turbocharge its investments in key strategic areas.

How the $8 billion commitment will be allocated:

$4.5 billion for core venture capital investments across seed and growth equity stages, deployed through dedicated strategies: Ignition (early-stage), Endurance (growth-stage), and Health Assurance. -

$1.5 billion dedicated to company creation, including "venture buyouts" and the development of new businesses from the ground up.

$2 billion in separately managed accounts (SMAs) to fuel the next generation of groundbreaking technologies and businesses.

Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director of General Catalyst, asserts that the company needs to transcend the traditional definition of venture capital:

"So we've broadened our founder and capital solutions to venture beyond and support founders with a broader partnership,"

General Catalyst has a deep history of hatching 45+ successful companies, including Commure, Crescendo, Demandware, Hippocratic, Homeward, Kayak, and Livongo, while investing at the earliest stage in companies with global potential, including Snap, Stripe, Mistral, Gusto, Helsing and Anduril.

Beyond traditional venture capital, General Catalyst is developing new ways to support founders throughout their journey. This includes the Customer Value Strategy, which provides non-dilutive capital to accelerate growth, and the GC Transformation Flywheel, which connects innovators with adopters to drive industry transformation at scale.

The Transformation Flywheel model has also recently been extended to launch the GC Institute, a pioneering organisation that connects start-ups with global governments to support transformative technologies that shape public policy.