Matteco raises €15M to lower the costs of green hydrogen

Valencia cleantech startup Matteco has closed a €15 million Series A investment round.

The company is a spin-off from the University of Valencia and is part of Zubi Labs, the impact company builder of the Zubi Group. It develops high-performance catalysts, catalytic coatings, and electrodes, key components in producing renewable hydrogen through alkaline electrolysis and AEM (Anion Exchange Membrane).

It aims to solve what’s arguably the biggest pain point in green hydrogen production: high production costs, both in terms of operations and equipment investment.

Its novel platinum-free materials (PGMs) enable lower energy consumption in electrolysers, higher current densities, and superior stability and durability. This increases green hydrogen's competitiveness against fossil fuels. #

The closing of Series A and the joining of new investors just one year after the company's founding confirms its high growth potential within the cleantech ecosystem.

Matteco is backed by a group of national and international family offices committed to impact investing, including Grupo ASV (Spain), Napali (Chile) and Zubi (Spain).

According to Iker Marcaide, co-founder and CEO of Matteco:

“We look forward to this new phase of growth and scaling up with partners who strongly believe in impact investing so that together we can harness the potential of materials innovation to solve the environmental challenges we face.”

Matteco already has customers in Europe, North America and Asia. It aims to grow its team from 30 to 100 in 2025.

The funds will also be used for the imminent opening and ramp-up of its 10,000 sqm catalyst and electrode factory in Paterna (Valencia), which will enable Matteco to produce the equivalent of 1 gigawatt (GW) of electrodes per year.

Lead image: Matteco. Photo: uncredited.