Cogna raises $15M for its SaaS solution supporting companies left behind by digital transformation

Precision solutions provider Cogna has raised $15 million in series A funding.

Through its ‘service-as-a-software’ model, Cogna uses AI to automate the IT consultancy process to identify and overcome specific productivity challenges within large, traditional enterprises.

Focused on critical industries such as utilities, manufacturing, energy, and the public sector, Cogna’s AI-powered platform enables non-technical teams to describe pain points within their operating models and generate tailored software solutions that address these needs quickly, cost-effectively, and without the need for software development expertise.

This means companies can overcome legacy system limitations, enhance processes, streamline and automate high-value knowledge work, and drive productivity improvements across procurement, operations, and asset management.

According to Ben Peters, Co-founder and CEO of Cogna, the digital revolution has left traditional industries behind due to the complexity of their operational challenges.

“Cogna’s precision software addresses every unique company pain point on its own terms, enabling immediate productivity gains.”

Notion Capital led the round, with participation from Hoxton Ventures and Chalfen Ventures.

Jos White, General Partner at Notion Capital, said:

“Cogna is reimagining what’s possible for industries historically overlooked by the digital transformation revolution. The team’s precision approach offers not just great software, but solutions that align exactly with what each client needs to work more effectively.”

In just 18 months since its inception Cogna has grown to a team of 40 and gained significant market traction, including with customers Cadent Gas and Network Plus.

With this investment, Cogna plans to expand its platform capabilities, support a broader range of sectors, and increase its software capabilities.

Lead image:Cogna cofounders Ben Peters and Lars Mennen. Photo: uncredited.