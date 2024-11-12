Klim raises $22M in Germany's largest agritech Series A of 2024

Berlin-based regenerative agriculture startup Klim has raised $22 million in Series A funding, marking Germany’s largest Series A round in AgriTech this year.

Founded in 2020, Klim provides food companies with a seamless, scalable solution to transition and decarbonise their agricultural supply chains.

Through its digital platform, farmers are empowered with the tools they need to plan, execute, and finance their transition to regenerative practices. Farmers can restore soil health, improve farm resilience and biodiversity, capture carbon, and reduce farm emissions.

Over 3,500 farmers are using the platform, cultivating over 700,000 hectares of land, representing 5 per cent of German farmland.

Clients include Nestlé, Kaufland, and Aryzta.

"Our food system is undergoing a monumental shift, with regenerative agriculture at its core," said Robert Gerlach, CEO of Klim.

"Food companies must lead this transformation, but they can't do without farmers. At Klim, we've developed a scalable, strategic approach to enable the regenerative transformation of the sector. By combining strong partnerships with food companies and a farmer-centric approach, Klim is powering the biggest agricultural transition since the Green Revolution, enabling an industry-wide shift and maximum positive impact."

BNP Paribas led the round, which also included participation from Earthshot Ventures, Rabobank, AgFunder, Norinchukin Bank, Achmea, Ananda Impact Ventures, and Elevator Ventures.

According to Maximilian Schausberger, Managing Director at Elevator Ventures:

“Klim is solving one of the most pressing issues of our time—how to sustainably feed a growing population while restoring our planet's ecosystems. Their digital platform, combined with a strong financial services component, positions them to rapidly scale and create meaningful impact across the agricultural landscape.

Martijn Scholtes, Head of Corporate Venturing at Rabo Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank, asserts that to drive systemic change, we need to involve the entire F&A ecosystem.

“Klim’s proposition aligns well with Rabobank’s ambition to assist rural clients transition to sustainable practices and to provide wholesale clients with options and effective tools for decarbonisation".

The new funding will enable Klim to expand internationally, enhance its platform and introduce a new financial services layer to accelerate the transition further.