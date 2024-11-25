LTIMindtree and Microsoft partner to drive AI-powered solutions with joint strategy

LTIMindtree has partnered with Microsoft to create a joint go-to-market strategy and make joint investments in AI-powered solutions.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that helps other businesses to digitise their offering in line with the latest advances.

The partnership will ensure interoperability of data used in enterprise products and bolster these products' cybersecurity facilities, for example Copilot for Microsoft 365, which merges natural language and extensive data into a tool that streamlines operations, or Microsoft Copilot for Security which offers automated incident response, integrated threat intelligence, and advanced threat analysis.

“This partnership with LTIMindtree highlights our dedication to work with partners, to deliver secure AI solutions that empower organizations to transform and thrive,” said Julie Sanford, Vice President, Business Management, at Microsoft. “With Microsoft AI services like Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service, LTIMindtree is poised to drive significant advancements in AI-led digital transformation. Through our strategic alliance with Microsoft, we’re bringing our AI vision to life in ways that truly drive results," said Rohit Kedia, Chief Growth Officer at LTIMindtree.

"The narrative isn’t just about adopting technology; it’s about transforming how businesses think, operate, and compete in the AI era. For our customers, this means faster innovation, more intelligent decision-making, and real-time insights that unlock new levels of growth and operational efficiency.” he added.

LTIMindtree develops products across six solution areas: Infrastructure, Business Applications, Data and AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Workplace & Security, and the GitHub Copilot specialization.