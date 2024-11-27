Final call for discounted tickets to the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

We informed you that the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will be held on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. This two-day event promises to bring together the global investment and startup community for insightful discussions, networking, and collaboration in the heart of London.

Super Early Bird tickets valid until 30 November 2024

The clock is ticking! Don’t miss your chance to secure your Super Early Bird discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025. We will soon share more details about the event’s program and speakers.

Currently, the Super Early Bird ticket is available for £375 + VAT. After 30 November 2024, the Super Early Bird ticket price will increase to £400 + VAT.

Group discounts available

Planning to attend with colleagues or friends? The “Super Early Bird (3+ People)” ticket is currently available for £330 + VAT per person. After 30 November 2024, the price for this group ticket will rise to £360 + VAT per person.

Secure your ticket today!

Don’t wait—lock in your Super Early Bird discounted ticket before 30 November 2024 to save significantly. Join us at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on March 25-26 for an extraordinary gathering of tech and investment leaders.

We look forward to seeing you there!