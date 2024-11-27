Origin secures €4.5M for new laser guidance drones

Latvian defence tech startup Origin has raised €4.5M from the European Defence Fund (EDF). The capital will be used to develop a man-portable ISTAR drone (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) with target laser designation capability.

Origin Robotics is a Riga-based defence tech startup specialising in advanced autonomous systems, with a particular focus on airborne precision-guided weapon systems.

This project is supported by the European Commission and the defence ministries of Latvia, Lithuania, and Germany. It will focus on minimizing size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) across a laser designator, see-spot camera, gimbal and the UAV itself.

In challenging, hard-to-reach terrains—particularly urban areas—handheld laser designation systems are increasingly relied upon for precision strikes; man-portable UAVs equipped with laser designation capabilities would be safer. The challenge lies in the cost, complexity and weight of these systems.

The MPortISTAR project is part of a broader push for technological self-reliance across the European Union, reducing the EU’s dependence on imported products.

Agris Kipurs, co-founder of Origin, commented: “The European defence landscape increasingly relies on adaptable, affordable technologies that enhance operational capabilities. At Origin, we are encouraged that the European Defence Fund recognises the necessity of strengthening the defensive capacities of small and mid-sized nations in a cost-effective way. Our MPortISTAR project directly addresses this need, ensuring that countries like Latvia can meet modern security challenges more effectively.”

Origin’s flagship product, The Beak, was deployed to Ukraine through the Drone Coalition and secured through contracts with two NATO countries.