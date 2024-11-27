Vinter secures €1.4M for AI-powered recruitment

Recruitment platform Vinter has raised €1.4M in Seed funding. The capital was provided by Netherlands-based firm ALCORA.

Vinter, which was founded in London, uses artificial intelligence technologies developed in its Turkey R&D centre in recruitment processes. The algorithmic software evaluate candidates' suitability for a specific role, with a detailed assessment of their competencies. Importantly, Vinter claims to screen its software for bias, which is a salient issue in the recuitment sector as AI integration becomes more common.

Its features include a flexible structure that allows users to adapt their own recruitment process, question set management, technical competence, competency inventory, foreign language proficiency, dashboards with advanced analytics, integrations and artificial intelligence-supported candidate evaluations.

Vinter Founding Partner Erdem Can stated that they run a simpler and more transparent process between candidates and recruitment teams with Vinter, and that they provide a flexible infrastructure for recruitment experts to create their own processes and enable them to create a data-based decision-making process.

Can added that Vinter’s asynchronous process helps candidates and recruiters act according to their own schedules without scheduling meetings or appointments, and keeps candidates and recruiters informed of the process progress with system status notifications.