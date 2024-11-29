Bertelsmann partners with ElevenLabs to boost its storytelling with AI

Media, services and education company Bertelsmann has partnered with ElevenLabs to use AI for creating new stories and experiences across its brands. ElevenLabs will provide advanced AI tools, including lifelike voice and sound generation, as well as a forthcoming music model, to support production and pre-production.

Bertelsmann includes entertainment group RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato Group, Bertelsmann Marketing Services, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds.

ElevenLabs builds AI audio tools for creators, media, and businesses.

AI will help Bertelsmann’s teams streamline, reach wider audiences, enhance employee workflows and test new creative directions. ElevenLabs’ AI dubbing platform plays a key role in this partnership, bringing content to audiences across Europe in their native languages.

“With Bertelsmann’s Tech & Data Alliance and its recently founded AI Hub we have been at the forefront of applying new technologies across our businesses and building partnerships to accelerate the adoption of GenAI solutions in our businesses. ElevenLabs’ sophisticated AI solutions are cutting edge, ensuring high quality and multi-language audio experiences.” says Rhys Nölke, Chief Data Officer, Bertelsmann.

“Together with Bertelsmann, we want to push what’s possible in storytelling,” says Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs. “Whether it’s crafting richer audio, speeding up production, or making content accessible across languages, our work together is about finding new ways to bring creators and their audiences closer.”