buzzabout releases a secret weapon for the future of market research

Gaining genuine insights into consumer sentiment has long been a challenge for brands. Traditional methods like influencer marketing and paid research often provide limited, curated perspectives.

However, buzzabout has developed an AI tool that extracts real-time insights from billions of social media discussions.

It analyses key opinions from billions of online conversations across Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube, allowing marketers to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Since university, Ukrainian buzzabout founder Surkov has been involved in various tech-related ventures. His first startup aimed to develop a device that could detect motorcycle accidents and automatically call for help. He later became head of marketing at IT Cluster, working on initiatives like IT education in schools, partnerships between universities and companies, and social projects.

A stint as Product owner of AI-powered marketing tool Advisus, followed.

Then, he founded the digital marketing agency Plann Ads, which he-’s been running for the last five years.

This experience led to the idea for their latest project, buzzabout.

Analysing billions of online conversations in seconds

According to Surkov, capturing user attention on social media has become increasingly challenging without a deep understanding of the client's target audience. This lack of understanding often leads to low ROI, unhappy clients, and high customer churn.

Surkov asserts that low trust and reluctance to invest in proper audience research are common issues, as clients often believe they already know their audience. However, these perceptions are frequently outdated in this rapidly changing social media environment.

"Consequently, we lack the necessary audience data to make informed strategic decisions. This forces us to rely on competitor analysis, unreliable secondary reports, and expensive A/B testing. In performance marketing, for instance, teams often generate multiple hypotheses and spend significant sums on testing each one to determine the most effective approach."

This approach is not only inefficient but expensive.

Looking below the surface to what people are really saying

“We help brands understand their target audience's true needs based on online conversation and posts. With buzzabout customers can dive into real conversations to gain an understanding of end users and customers and their needs.” For instance, a client selling electric bikes approached us, convinced that their bike's pink colour, long battery life, and lightweight design were key selling points. However, our keyword tool revealed a different story. People were more concerned about the inconvenience of carrying heavy bikes upstairs and the social stigma associated with using electric bikes. Armed with this valuable insight, the marketing team could tailor their messaging to address these specific pain points, ultimately driving more effective campaigns."

buzzabout has developed a unique data capture mechanism that not only collects data but also intelligently processes it. Unlike traditional approaches that indiscriminately scrape and feed all content into AI models, it focuses on a more targeted approach.

According to Surkov:

“We begin by building threads that connect related posts, comments, and replies on platforms like Reddit. This allows us to analyse the underlying ideas and trends within these interconnected conversations, rather than processing all comments together. This enables us to uncover valuable insights that would otherwise be inaccessible to individuals and smaller companies.”

A gateway to real-time social intelligence

The buzzabout UX is simple. I tested the tool using a broad search topic, “fintech startups” on reddit.

I got some great insights. And this is just the beginning, as the company hopes in the future to extend its tech to Instagram and other sources.

It's still early days for buzzabout — this interview is the result of a call out I did earlier this year seeking early-stage startups, typically pre-funding, that clearly understood their market, customers, and the problem they were addressing.

Surkov admits that the company is currently trying to find a business model and to find the exact product market fit, but I have high hopes that buzzabout will prove valuable not only to marketers but also to corporations, researchers and journalists.