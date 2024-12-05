Quindi raises €525K Seed for smart manufacturing production co-pilot

Smart manufacturing startup Quindi has raised €525,000 in initial Seed funding.

Founded in 2022, Quindi has developed the first Production copilot, an advanced AI solution that integrates all data from machinery, orders, and people to optimise production flows.

Through the combined use of proprietary data and algorithms, Quindi enables production roles to know in real-time any critical event, such as a machine anomaly or the unexpected absence of an employee, and to act proactively. Staff receive operational guidance to overcome critical issues, while production managers can re-schedule production in real-time, choosing from different production scenarios proposed by Quindi.

The company brings together manufacturing and IT specialists with decades of experience ranging from mechatronics to AI, from academia to the shop floor.

Founding partners of Quindi Fabio Oscari (CEO), Simone Minto (CTO), Luca Barbazza (COO), and Alberto Frison (Head of Growth) aspire to transform production environments through technological innovation.

The funding was raised from Open Venture, a venture capital vehicle born within the Open Advisory ecosystem and ELIS Group, a consortium of more than 140 companies pursuing open innovation, vocational education and sustainable development goals.

According to Oscari, Quindi helps companies transform data into concrete actions to achieve more agile and resilient processes.

“The collaboration with Open Venture is a concrete help for the growth of our solution. There is not only the economic aspect, but also the possibility to optimise our business model and to face together the market challenges that await Quindi, thanks to the support and expertise of a group of managers with many years of apex experience.”

Virginia Filippi, President of Open Venture, shared:

“Becoming a partner of Quindi allows us to make an impactful contribution, with a focus on organisations and people, but also with energy savings that translate into a positive impact on the environment.”

The funds raised will be used to support product development and enable investment in marketing and the internationalisation of the solution. This will help consolidate its position in Italy and initiate expansion into the European and The US markets.

