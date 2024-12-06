Much Better Adventures raises £5M for self-led travel

Gresham House Ventures has invested £5M into adventure travel scale-up Much Better Adventures, an online travel company specialising in active outdoor adventure holidays.

The investment will enable MBA to enhance its go-to-market strategy, increase platform automation, expand its offering across new destinations and activities, and increase its international presence to take advantage of the worldwide market opportunity.

MBA was established by co-founders Alex Narracott, Guy Bowden and Sam Bruce to capitalise on the rising demand for socially responsible adventure travel, partnered with handpicked local operators. MBA’s platform provides exclusive, solo-friendly and trips worldwide. the B-Corp has welcomed adventurers from over 100 countries, reflecting its universal appeal.

The deal marks the first institutional investment for MBA. Greg Blin, investment partner at Gresham House Ventures, said:

“MBA has developed a distinctive proposition which appeals to consumers seeking out sustainable, active travel experiences. With a trusted reputation and consumer-centric approach, we believe the business is well-placed to continue on its impressive trajectory and capitalise on an attractive global market opportunity. We are very excited to be backing Alex Narracott and his team and supporting their international expansion plans over the coming years.”

Alex Narracott, CEO and co-founder of Much Better Adventures, said: “We started Much Better Adventures in the French Alps, inspired by our shared passion for the outdoors and a belief that travel could be a force for good. From those early days, we’ve been driven by a bold vision: to create the world’s leading platform for active, sustainable adventure travel. Today, we’re proud to have built a global community of adventurers who seek extraordinary experiences – and care about having a positive impact in the process. With Gresham House’s support, we’re excited to accelerate our international growth, expand into new destinations, and bring our model for adventure to even more people around the world – while continuing to protect the wild places that inspire us.”