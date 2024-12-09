Meta Marketing Summit returning in 2025, registrations now open

The annual Meta Marketing Summit will return in 2025 to explore a new era of performance and possibility driven by AI, automation and new voices — and registrations are now open to all here.

This special virtual event will take place on 12 February, 2025, bringing together Meta leaders, industry experts and creative trailblazers to discuss key insights, strategies and best practices for seizing the opportunity of this new era to drive business growth.

Thousands of marketing professionals from across the globe tuned in to the Meta Marketing Summit in 2024. Speakers included Meta leadership figures such as Yann LeCun (Vice President and Chief AI Scientist) as well as Futurist and Generative AI expert Aleksandra Przegalińska, Filippo Bottacchiari (Performance Marketing Lead, On), Claire de Matharel (Marketing Director 2024 Olympics, Coca Cola), and many more.

The 2025 Meta Marketing Summit event will again feature an impressive expert speaker line-up and will focus on maximising performance and growth in the new year. Derya Matras, Meta's Vice President EMEA will be opening the event with an inspirational session around the Future of Marketing in the age of AI.

Over the 90-minute online event, attendees can expect to hear from Meta leaders and industry experts on the state of the marketing industry today and what’s ahead in 2025, including a refresh on the latest Meta products and features across AI and mixed reality.

Attendees will also gain access to insights from leading businesses on how they are using automation to drive efficiency and engagement in their marketing campaigns, as well as those who are collaborating with creators to develop authentic, engaging and diverse content on Meta technologies.

Each session will explore actionable insights and strategies to help businesses build meaningful connections with audiences and drive growth.

Early registrations for Meta Marketing Summit are now open and the event is free to attend. Find more details and secure a spot here.