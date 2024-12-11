Danish AgriRobot secures investment for robot safety software

AgriRobot, an agritech company developing safety software for agricultural robots, has closed its latest funding round of an undisclosed amount.

This investment brings the total capital raised by the Danish startup to more than €2.5M and will enable AgriRobot’s to further the development of its software enabling safer and more efficient autonomous agricultural operations.

The round was led by Norminal Ventures with participation from Tall Grass Ventures. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of their safety software while they continue to raise additional capital.

AgriRobot's software that reduces the need for human supervision of agricultural robots. Leveraging technology from self-driving cars and last-mile delivery robots, AgriRobot's software is focused on autonomous tractors and robots.

“We are excited to announce this significant milestone for AgriRobot,” said Tommy Ertbølle Madsen, CEO.

“This first close of our investment round will enable us to accelerate the development and deployment of our innovative software, helping farmers worldwide achieve safe and sustainable agricultural practices.”

“By addressing critical safety challenges, AgriRobot’s software empowers farmers to increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance crop quality while minimizing risks," said Chris Edwards, Managing Partner at Tall Grass Ventures. “With a highly technical and knowledgeable team, we are excited to watch as they bring functional safety to autonomous agricultural operations.”