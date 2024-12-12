ANYbotics secures another $60M for robotic inspections

ANYbotics, a scaleup providing AI-driven robotic inspection solutions, has raised an additional $60M, bringing its total funding so far to $130M.

The new funding is led by Qualcomm Ventures and Supernova Invest with participation from TDK Ventures and other new investors.

The company is backed by both European and Silicon Valley investors such as Walden Catalyst, NGP Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Swisscanto and Swisscom Ventures.

ANYbotics have said that the new capital will expedite their global scaling strategy and recent expansion in the U.S. as demand for its industrial inspection robots grows.



The company has accrued industry-leading partners including AWS, NVIDIA, SAP, SLB, Equans, and Siemens Energy.

“We are thrilled to have the backing of world-class investors as we accelerate our mission to transform industrial inspections through autonomous robotics,” said Dr. Péter Fankhauser, CEO. “This additional funding allows us to scale globally, enhance our AI-driven capabilities, and continue to deliver unmatched value to our customers across industries.”

One of its key developments is the integration of built-in GPUs which will enhance its industrial inspection robot capabilities. This will enable faster processing and advanced AI analytics for anomaly detection and condition monitoring, boosting both operational efficiency and safety in demanding industries.

In addition, it will integrate enhanced sensor arrays for visual, acoustic, gas, and thermal monitoring to provide unmatched flexibility and precision, enabling the robot to meet the industry's evolving inspection needs. These advances, combined with ANYmal’s proven durability and IP67 rating ,solidify its position as the market leader in industrial-grade autonomous inspection solutions.

“ANYbotics is tackling some of the most critical challenges in industrial automation with a truly groundbreaking approach, and the market's response underscores the immense potential of their solutions,” said Michael Thomas, Partner at Supernova Invest. “We are thrilled to support their journey as they scale globally and set new benchmarks in robotics innovation.”