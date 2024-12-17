Synthavo secures €4M investment for AI-powered spare parts platform

German startup Synthavo has secured a €4 million Seed investment. Synthavo’s AI-powered platform enables machine manufacturers to optimise spare parts sales, streamline the ordering process, and significantly reduce machine downtime.

Synthavo's intuitive, automated solution allows anyone with a smartphone to identify and order spare parts in under two seconds, anytime and anywhere, fostering uninterrupted industrial operations and maximising productivity for clients.

According to Sebastian Stöcklmeier, CEO of Synthavo:

"Procurement and management of spare parts remain highly manual and time-consuming in manufacturing today. Our AI technology unlocks efficiency and growth potential for the machinery industry, enabling manufacturers to independently, quickly, and accurately order spare parts around the clock. This strengthens customer loyalty, drives part sales, and boosts technician efficiency."

Synthavo has rapidly grown to 15 employees and clients include Schmitz Cargobull and ASMPT.

Samaipata and Senovo led the funding round, including participation from active business angels such as Rainer Hundsdörfer, Tobias Rieke (Market-Pilot) and Oliver Bendig.

Luis Garay, Partner at Samaipata, asserts that Synthavo is setting new standards through their AI-powered visual identification technology:

“Our investment in Synthavo represents our confidence to revolutionise spare parts and after-sales service in the manufacturing industry. With a team that combines expertise in industrial manufacturing and software development, this investment aligns with our strategy to back companies that drive efficiency and digitisation in traditional sectors."

Mona Gindler, Partner at Senovo, praised the team’s deep domain expertise and respect within the manufacturing industry noting:

“With their technical edge, we see significant potential to unlock untapped opportunities in spare parts management for machine manufacturers and look forward to being part of that journey.”

Synthavo is ready to accelerate its European expansion and lay the groundwork for entry into the US market.

The new funding will primarily support Synthavo's strategic hiring, bolstering its sales, engineering, and customer success teams to enhance operational capacity and service excellence.

Lead image: Synthavo.