Swedish sportstech Spiideo acquires Signality for a new era in sports analytics

Swedish sports video tech company Spiideo has acquired Signality, an optical tracking and sports data generation company.

Spiideo is an AI-powered video and data solution for leagues, broadcasters, federations, and clubs. Its cloud-based platform from Spiideo transforms how sports are captured, analysed, broadcast, and officiated — delivering the tools necessary for commercialising sports and improving performance.

With millions of hours of automated sports production annually, Spiideo is trusted by thousands of teams across the Premier League, NHL, and NBA to Serie A, MLS, Ligue 1, NCAA, Liga MX, and Bundesliga, and installed in more than 6,000 venues across 60 countries.

The integration of Signality’s automated, high-frequency, real-time data and analytics technology into the Spiideo platform will further fuel Spiideo’s data and AI driven products for media companies, leagues, federations, clubs, and schools.

Spiideo will be able to roll out Signality’s innovations at scale - across multiple sports, regions and tiers.

"This is a transformative moment for Spiideo and our customers," said Patrik Olsson, CEO and co-founder of Spiideo:

"By integrating Signality’s optical tracking technology with our comprehensive product suite, we are redefining how sports video and data work together."

According to David Habrman, CEO of Signality:

"Integrating our data generation capabilities with Spiideo’s product will enable organisations to achieve unmatched insights and efficiencies, setting a new standard for the industry."

