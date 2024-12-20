1KOMMA5° secures €150M pre-IPO, Robin Capital closes Fund One, and privacy-first emotion AI

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
We’ll be taking a break next Friday for the seasonal holidays, but stay tuned for our December and bumper (FREE!) annual report.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇮 Hostaway receives $365M strategic growth investment
🇸🇪 Gaming group Aonic surpasses €150M revenue in 2024 and expands with €152M investment
🇩🇪 Energy unicorn 1KOMMA5° secures €150M pre-IPO
🇫🇮 Oura, which develops smart rings, received $125M in investment
🇵🇹 Greenvolt completes €125M capital increase with KKR backing
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇸🇪 Swedish sportstech Spiideo acquires Signality for a new era in sports analytics
🇩🇪 Cologne-based HR tech company talentsconnect is taking over Leverkusen-based startup PitchYou
🇬🇧 FIS set to buy Demica
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s climate tech startup Skytree acquires Dutch-based ReCarbn
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Robin Capital closes Robin Fund One, building a Partner for founders from Zero to IPO
💰 Voima Ventures closes €100M+ Fund III for Nordic and Baltic deeptech startups
🌐 Hashgraph sets up $100 million Web3 venture fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🤖 A16Z-backed 11x to launch 20 "digital workers" as hunts “killer engineering teams”
🇪🇺 The EU law strikes - gambling influencers are charged more
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s marketing talent platform HelloMaaS to wind down operations despite being profitable
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🟢 baCta’s “Docker for cells” creates biosynthetic, carbon-negative rubber
🇪🇪 BoxBox: the Estonian startup turning spare space rental into a profitable digital business
🎓 Empowering learning: Transforming education with innovation
🛒 Privacy-first emotion AI: How Wayvee Analytics tracks customer engagement without creeping you out
💹 Ravineo is the next big thing in digital media analytics by serial entrepreneur Jan Rezab
🎤 Voicemod leads the charge in voice tech for gaming and streaming
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇱🇺 El-Monde raises €192,500 seed funding to expand EV Charger sharing platform
🇱🇹 Freya Cultivation Systems secures €500,000 seed to boost greenhouse cultivation
🇹🇷 Hologram technology startup HoloxOne receives $250,000 investment from CBOT
🇪🇸 Kloutit raises €540,000 for AI-driven chargeback management
🇳🇱 GEHECO raises €350,000 in funding from UNIIQ
