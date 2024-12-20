1KOMMA5° secures €150M pre-IPO, Robin Capital closes Fund One, and privacy-first emotion AI

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

We’ll be taking a break next Friday for the seasonal holidays, but stay tuned for our December and bumper (FREE!) annual report.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇮 Hostaway receives $365M strategic growth investment

🇸🇪 Gaming group Aonic surpasses €150M revenue in 2024 and expands with €152M investment

🇩🇪 Energy unicorn 1KOMMA5° secures €150M pre-IPO

🇫🇮 Oura, which develops smart rings, received $125M in investment

🇵🇹 Greenvolt completes €125M capital increase with KKR backing

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Swedish sportstech Spiideo acquires Signality for a new era in sports analytics

🇩🇪 Cologne-based HR tech company talentsconnect is taking over Leverkusen-based startup PitchYou

🇬🇧 FIS set to buy Demica

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s climate tech startup Skytree acquires Dutch-based ReCarbn

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Robin Capital closes Robin Fund One, building a Partner for founders from Zero to IPO

💰 Voima Ventures closes €100M+ Fund III for Nordic and Baltic deeptech startups

🌐 Hashgraph sets up $100 million Web3 venture fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 A16Z-backed 11x to launch 20 "digital workers" as hunts “killer engineering teams”

🇪🇺 The EU law strikes - gambling influencers are charged more

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s marketing talent platform HelloMaaS to wind down operations despite being profitable

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🟢 baCta’s “Docker for cells” creates biosynthetic, carbon-negative rubber

🇪🇪 BoxBox: the Estonian startup turning spare space rental into a profitable digital business

🎓 Empowering learning: Transforming education with innovation

🛒 Privacy-first emotion AI: How Wayvee Analytics tracks customer engagement without creeping you out

💹 Ravineo is the next big thing in digital media analytics by serial entrepreneur Jan Rezab

🎤 Voicemod leads the charge in voice tech for gaming and streaming

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇱🇺 El-Monde raises €192,500 seed funding to expand EV Charger sharing platform

🇱🇹 Freya Cultivation Systems secures €500,000 seed to boost greenhouse cultivation

🇹🇷 Hologram technology startup HoloxOne receives $250,000 investment from CBOT

🇪🇸 Kloutit raises €540,000 for AI-driven chargeback management

🇳🇱 GEHECO raises €350,000 in funding from UNIIQ