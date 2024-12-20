VC Fund

Robin Capital closes Robin Fund One, building a Partner for founders from Zero to IPO

Robin Capital empowers B2B SaaS startups that solve meaningful problems across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 1 hour ago
Robin Capital closes Robin Fund One, building a Partner for founders from Zero to IPO

Cate Lawrence 1 hour ago
Solo GP-led Robin Capital announces the successful final close of Robin Fund One.

Robin Capital empowers B2B SaaS startups that solve meaningful problems across Europe. With a particular focus on the DACH region, the fund invests in pre-eminent Pre-Seed and Seed companies in mid-market and Enterprise Go-to-Market.

Founded in December 2022 by Robin Haak, Robin Capital is the culmination of nearly 15 years of experience as an investor and founder. Reflecting on this milestone, Haak shared:

"Robin Capital is the product of my journey and a response to what I needed most throughout my career – a partner to guide founders from zero to IPO. This fund reflects that mission: supporting founders with expertise, networks, and authentic partnership."

Robin Capital’s inaugural fund, Robin Fund One, is vertical-agnostic, spanning various industries, including HR, AI, Fintech, Climate, DevOps, Robotics, and Industrial Tech.

The fund also boasts a robust base of 70 Limited Partners, 95 per cent seasoned professionals. Robin Capital also leverages a network of almost 100 operators, including VPs and C-suite executives from leading technology companies.


