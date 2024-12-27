Voima Ventures closes €100M+ Fund III for Nordic and Baltic deeptech startups

Voima Ventures has announced the final closing of its €100 million+ Fund III, an Article 8-compliant deep tech fund. Based in both Helsinki and Stockholm, the fund has already begun deploying capital with 8 finalised investments from its first closing to accelerate breakthrough innovations across the Nordic and Baltic deeptech landscape.

The new Fund will support the next generation of science-driven unicorns. Initial investment tickets range from €200,000 to €3 million, with the capacity for significant follow-on investments.

The firm aims further to grow its presence in the Nordic and Baltic regions while being the go-to and long-term partner for early-stage university spinouts and startups.

Since its foundation in 2019, Voima Ventures has established itself as a trusted partner for early-stage founders, leveraging deep expertise and networks within academia and industry to bridge the gap between research and commercial success. Over 70 per cent of its portfolio companies originate directly from university spin-offs or research ecosystems. The Firm was an early investor in success stories like Solar Foods, Dispelix, MVision, Betolar and EniferBio.

According to Inka Mero, Founder and Managing Partner of Voima Ventures, "In deeptech, pushing the boundaries of science-driven entrepreneurship isn’t just about innovation, it’s about delivering meaningful global impact alongside strong returns," said.

"Our recent Impact Report highlights this commitment, showing that Voima Ventures Fund III achieves a net impact score of +48 per cent, compared to the average -8 per cent impact of US Fortune 500 companies. This means that every Euro we invest creates significant positive change, driven by more sustainable practices and transformative technologies."

Investors of the Voima Ventures Fund III include among others, European Investment Fund EIF, Finnish Tesi and its fund of funds KRR, VTT of Finland, Saminvest from Sweden, and pension funds Nordea Life and Elo, as well as established foundations, and family offices.

The fund will make 25-30 investments, having already completed 8 in startps such as ÄIO, Liquid sun, and Avenue Biosciences.

Lead image: Voima Ventures Partners From Left to Right: Jussi Sainiemi, Jenny Engerfelt, Inka Mero, Pontus Stråhlman. Photo: uncredited.