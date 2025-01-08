From smart stethoscopes to needle-free injections: European startups take centre stage at CES

This week marks CES, the Consumer Electronics Show. It's a truly mammoth event encompassing a myriad of venues and side events across Las Vegas, and it requires a lot of planning to go the distance.

European health and wellness startups are showcasing some of the most interesting tech at CES. Here are some you're going to want to visit

FlowBeams (Netherlands)

FlowBeams is developing needle-free injection technology to transform multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. It uses laser technology to heat liquid in a narrow channel, creating a bubble that propels the liquid through the skin at high speed, allowing for injection without needles.

The process is virtually painless and completed in less than 1 millisecond.

FlowBeams tech makes it possible to precisely inject liquid at a specific skin depth, which can increase treatment efficacy. It also reduces biohazard waste, combats needle phobias, and prevents stick incidents.

It can be used in applications including vaccines, insulin, and cosmetic treatments, making it a promising solution for multiple industries.

Dose (UK)

Dose has developed a smart transdermal patch system that automates precise medication dosing. This enables live monitoring and improves adherence to medicine.

Smart-controlled analgesia also allows remote approval of pain relief requests, bringing tailored, cost-effective care directly into the home and reducing the clinician's workload.

Clementine ( Netherlands)

1.5 billion people have hearing loss, yet 80 per cent don't seek support due to stigma and low awareness. Even worse, according to the company, hearing loss is the leading preventable cause of dementia,

Clementine has developed Clementine Home, a self-assessment tool developed in collaboration with audiologists and universities that allows individuals to conduct hearing screenings and otoscope assessments from home. This approach increases the reach of hearing care services and encourages more individuals to undergo regular hearing assessments.

Calopad (Switzerland)

Calopad is a smart reusable deep heat plaster designed for localised pain therapy and muscle regeneration. It delivers a consistent therapeutic deep heat of up to 42 °C, penetrating deep into tissues to alleviate muscle pain, tension, and spasms.

The device comprises a rechargeable controller, a reusable heating element, and adhesive pads, allowing for flexible application to various body parts. A companion app offers personalised physiotherapy exercises to help add pain relief and muscle recovery. Do I want one? Heck, yeah.

StethoMe (Poland)

StethoMe has developed an AI-powered stethoscope. The certified medical device designed for home use, allows you to listen to your lungs and can detect abnormal sounds in the respiratory system, with the accuracy of pulmonologists, providing real-time feedback.

A corresponding app provides real-time data that can be sent to your doctor for a prompt diagnosis.

The Pediatric Section of the Polish Society of Allergology and the Polish Society of Pediatric Pulmonology recommend StethoMe for use in treating asthma in children and assisting in telemedicine visits.

LAIKA (Italy)

LAIKA is an AI platform developed by AITEM Solutions to support veterinarians throughout the clinical process. It assists with tasks ranging from anamnesis (patient history) collection to treatment selection, including defining diagnostic procedures, analysing laboratory results, and formulating differential diagnoses.

It helps alleviate the psychological burnout often experienced in the veterinary profession by streamlining workflows and improving diagnostic accuracy. It offers features such as virtual chat, document uploads, secure access to patient records, and a beta feature called LAIKA VOICE, which provides seamless speech-to-speech interaction for veterinarians.

LAIKA's AI algorithms also analyse data from biochemical blood tests, blood counts, and urine analyses to generate diagnostic hypotheses, serving as a starting point for specialists. This approach allows veterinarians to focus on developing targeted treatment plans, offering reliable support in clinical decision-making without replacing professional judgment.

Vivoo (US/Turkey)

It wouldn't be CES without a smart toilet.

Turkish-founded Vivoo Vivoo is known for its connected at-home urine testing, which, with a corresponding app, evaluates the amount of Vitamin C, Magnesium, Calcium, Sodium, Oxidative Stress, pH, Hydration, Ketones, and Protein.

The app utilises advanced image processing technology to interpret the results with over 96 per cent accuracy.

But at this year's CES, it unveiled the second iteration of its innovative "smart toilet". Designed as a proprietary attachment for standard toilet bowls, it allows users to measure hydration levels by analysing urine density. Results are displayed on the Vivoo app, empowering users to make informed decisions about their fluid intake and improve their daily health.

It will be available for businesses, including spas, hotels, and care facilities, beginning in Q4 2025 and home consumers the following year.