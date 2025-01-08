General

Looking ahead: What can we learn from 2024?

After a tumultuous year of IPO suspense, shock bankruptcies, hushed-up releases and underdog winners, our journalists shared their thoughts on the state of European tech heading into 2025.
Lucy Adams 20 hours ago
Send email Copy link

In a New Year's edition of the Tech.eu podcast, the team dissected the most significant trends that shaped technology across Europe in 2024.

Though the funding pipeline continued to recover, Cate characterised 2024 as a "year of resilience", with companies navigating workforce reductions and partners closing up shop. Despite this, there were some standout fundraisers.

Localisation and resource sovereignty were key sticking points - causing many startups to struggle to raise beyond Series B - and the hype around sustainability has congealed into difficult questions.

Listen through for a full analysis or check out which startups we'll be keeping an eye on in 2025 and beyond:

Startups and scaleups to watch in 2025

Foodtech  

Onego Bio (Finland)

Planet A Foods (Germany)

Meatly (UK)

Bettafish (Germany) 

Raw Edge (Estonia) 

Happy plant protein (Finland) 

Materials innovation and circularity

Apheros (Switzerland) 

Advanced bacterial science (UK) 

Bpacks (Serbia)

Sort A Brick (Lithuania)

tozero (Germany)

cylib (Germany)

Fintech

Zilch (UK)

Solaris (Germany)

Tide (UK)

AI

Stanhope AI (UK)

Silo AI (Finland)

Nuclear energy

Newcleo (France)

Proxima (Germany)

First Light Fusion (UK)

Looking ahead: What can we learn from 2024?
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.