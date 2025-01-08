Looking ahead: What can we learn from 2024?

In a New Year's edition of the Tech.eu podcast, the team dissected the most significant trends that shaped technology across Europe in 2024.

Though the funding pipeline continued to recover, Cate characterised 2024 as a "year of resilience", with companies navigating workforce reductions and partners closing up shop. Despite this, there were some standout fundraisers.

Localisation and resource sovereignty were key sticking points - causing many startups to struggle to raise beyond Series B - and the hype around sustainability has congealed into difficult questions.

Listen through for a full analysis or check out which startups we'll be keeping an eye on in 2025 and beyond:

Startups and scaleups to watch in 2025

Foodtech

Onego Bio (Finland)

Planet A Foods (Germany)

Meatly (UK)

Bettafish (Germany)

Raw Edge (Estonia)

Happy plant protein (Finland)

Materials innovation and circularity

Apheros (Switzerland)

Advanced bacterial science (UK)

Bpacks (Serbia)

Sort A Brick (Lithuania)

tozero (Germany)

cylib (Germany)

Fintech

Zilch (UK)

Solaris (Germany)

Tide (UK)

AI

Stanhope AI (UK)

Silo AI (Finland)

Nuclear energy

Newcleo (France)

Proxima (Germany)

First Light Fusion (UK)