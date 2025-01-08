Remote-driving startup Vay expands its Last Vegas fleet to 100 vehicles

Berlin remote-driving tech company Vay is expanding its operations and has announced plans this week at CES to increase its fleet to 100 vehicles in Las Vegas by 2025.

Vay has secured a production facility of over 8,500 square feet in Las Vegas to meet the growing demand for its services. This facility will optimise the build-out of Vay's Kia e-Niro fleet, serving as the primary hub for hardware deployment.

Founded in Berlin in 2018 by Thomas von der Ohe, Fabrizio Scelsi, and Bogdan Djukic, the team has grown to over 150 people and has raised over $131 million.

The vehicle comes to you

Vay aims to make remote driving services universally accessible through its commercial solutions, which provide affordable and sustainable door-to-door mobility.

Through the Vay app, users can request the delivery of an electric vehicle to their location. After the car arrives, the user takes over and drives it like a regular car.

At the end of the trip, the user ends the rental in the app, exits the car, and a remote driver takes over, eliminating the time-consuming search for parking. Vay's per-minute rental service costs half as much as current ride-sharing options, is a more economical alternative to autonomous driving, and requires no costly membership fees.

Vay's all-electric fleet and remote driving technology reduces the number of cars needed in urban areas and contributes to greener, less congested cities.

Vay has also recently expanded its offerings to include B2B services, which enable remote driving for private cars, trucks, vans, and autonomous vehicles, among others.

A growing profession in mobility

Remote driving introduces a unique profession that combines safety and flexibility.

Professionally trained remote drivers sit at a remote driving station with a steering wheel, pedals, and other vehicle controls developed in accordance with automotive industry standards.

The service operates night and day, with Vay operating in Las Vegas from 6:30 am to 10 pm. Camera sensors reproduce the car's surroundings and transmit them to the screens of the remote driving station. Road traffic sounds like emergency vehicles and other augmented warning signals are transmitted to the remote driver's headphones via microphones.

Additionally, Vay is hiring remote car and truck drivers as operations expand this year.

Remote truck driving is expected to begin soon from Vay's remote driving centre.

Remote drivers operate from an office environment alongside colleagues, enjoy regular breaks, and avoid spending extended periods away from home. Unlike traditional driving roles, they are compensated hourly rather than per ride, providing greater stability.

The Vay Remote Driving Academy offers a comprehensive training program that prepares remote drivers for professional driving on public streets.

Vay provides services throughout central Las Vegas, including the Strip, the busiest hotels, and nearby attractions. It has gained popularity because it offers a seamless way to travel in and around the city. Since its launch a year ago, users have taken more than 6,000 trips.

"This new facility and our fleet expansion highlight Vay's commitment to serving our growing customer base in Las Vegas, ensuring a seamless experience for everyone requesting our vehicles," said Thomas Von der Ohe, CEO and co-founder of Vay.