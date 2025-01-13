Blykalla and KSB partner to develop SEALER SMR

Leading nuclear startup Blykalla has partnered with KSB to develop specialised pumps for Blykalla’s SEALER technology.

KSB's services support the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power stations.

Under the collaboration, Blykalla and KSB will design, develop, and manufacture pumps capable of operating in liquid lead environments.

Pumps are one of the most critical components in a liquid lead-cooled reactor, as their operational lifetime impacts the reactor's overall need for maintenance and hence cost-effectiveness.

“We are very pleased to work with KSB, a global leader in their field, whose expertise and innovation will play a role in the development of our reactor systems,” saud Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla.

“This collaboration is an important milestone as we continue to advance our mission of building Europe’s first advanced SMR.”

“We are delighted to partner with Blykalla on this groundbreaking project. Our know-how based on experience out of decades in the nuclear industry and the knowledge in high-temperature equipment is a perfect match for the innovative SEALER technology. This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of supporting a CO2-free energy generation, enhancing safety standards, and contributing to a sustainable future,” said Mr. Andreas Hefter, Vice President Nuclear Energy at KSB.