Hypefy scores $1.75M Seed for automated influencer marketing

Hypefy, a provider of AI software designed to run entire influencer marketing campaigns from prompts, has raised $1.75M in seed funding.

The company produces "influencer marketing automation" software, which means it cultivates relationships between brands and audiences by combining influencer marketing with LLMs.

This round was led by Interactive Venture Partners and backed by the family office of Thomas Peterffy, the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., with additional support from Euroventures, Oktogon Ventures, and Intercapital. They joined Fil Rouge Capital and BA Dražen Pehar, who invested into Hypefy’s previous rounds.

With this funding, Hypefy will grow its team, accelerate development of its software and expand into the US and other European markets.

The company was founded by a team with backgrounds across marketing, AI and finance. Its software Hypefy analyses past performance data, audience metrics, and market specific factors to optimize influencer marketing campaigns end to end.

Using machine learning and AI models, Hypefy aims to eliminate "major inefficiencies" in influencer marketing spending for brands and digital marketing agencies. Its aim is to lead the influencer marketing industry with more precise audience targeting, authentic content, and viral performance.

“Demand for authentic content and efficient campaign management is growing fast, fueled by the rise of micro and nano influencers. Hypefy is transforming the influencer marketing industry with cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify and automate the process for our clients”, said Stjepan Zelić, CEO and Co-Founder.

“We empower brands to quickly enter new markets, avoid price haggling with influencers and optimize outcomes of their influencer marketing campaigns.”