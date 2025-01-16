Namirial acquires Digital Technologies

Fintech platform Namirial has acquired Digital Technologies, a digital transaction management software with a focus on document workflow hyper-automation and invoicing.

Namirial itself was acquired by the larger Ambienta in May 2020.

The terms of the acquisition are undisclosed and the transaction marks Namirial's sixth acquisition within Europe's digital transaction management market.

Headquartered in Trezzano sul Naviglio, Italy, Digital Technologies enables large corporations across industrial sectors to digitalise and automate finance, legal and supply-chain business processes by automating its documents, facilitatting e-invoicing and adjacent digital trust solutions such as digital signature, digital archiving, and e-payments.

Namirial will benefit from access to Digital Technologies' e-invoicing hub that serves multiple international jurisdictions, effectively all countries that have already integrated e-invoicing across Europe, South America and Asia. In France, Digital Technologies already acts as an established Partner Dematerialisation Platform, which will add to Namirial's e-invoicing capacity.

Digital Technologies serves primarily large multinational clients that require a highly automated, regulation- compliant electronic invoicing platform able to operate globally.