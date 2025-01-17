Nexos.ai launches with Index Ventures-led funding to help enterprises deploy AI solutions at scale

nexos, a digital platform for managing enterprise AI software, has emerged from stealth with an $8M fundraise led by Index Ventures, with participation from Creandum and Dig Ventures.

nexos.ai saves tech teams time by allowing enterprises to manage and optimise complex bundles of AI models across their organizations. Its platform will launch in Q1 2025, and is being tested by international companies for use cases such as automated customer support.

nexos.ai was co-founded in late 2024 by Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas, the co-founders of Nord Security. Angel investors in the round included Olivier Pomel (CEO of Datadog), Sebastian Siemiatkowski (CEO of Klarna), through Flat Capital, Ilkka Paananen (CEO of Supercell) and Avishai Abrahami (CEO of Wix.com).

The platform provides access to over 200 AI models including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta. Its capabilities include smart model routing and load balancing to optimize performance and costs, catching repeated queries, analytics and security and compliance controls.

“nexos.ai is a critical solution for any enterprise deploying AI at scale, where managing the inherently complex ecosystem of large language models, AI agents, and applications with varying levels of autonomy becomes essential. The demand for such solutions is expected to grow exponentially in the coming months and years,” said Hannah Seal, Partner at Index Ventures. “Tomas and his team have consistently demonstrated their ability to tackle complex challenges by creating products that deliver elegant, simple solutions — and this one might be their most consequential yet.”

“Companies know that AI is an operational and competitive necessity, but they’re drowning in the challenges of managing multiple models, controlling costs and ensuring accurate and reliable performance,” added Tomas Okmanas, CEO and co-founder.

“At the same time, AI models are becoming increasingly autonomous and capable of handling complex tasks with minimal human intervention. We’ve built nexos.ai to be the enterprise-grade platform that makes working with AI as intuitive as working with human teams – providing the infrastructure and oversight to make sure these models perform at their best while remaining cost-effective and secure.”