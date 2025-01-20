Climate fintech Bees & Bears secures €500M for energy credit platform

German climate fintech Bees & Bears has secured €500M in its latest funding round, with the funding provided by an unlisted bank in the DACH region. These banks are supervised by the European Central Bank.

Bees & Bears' software facilitates financial transactions for the installation of sustainable energy solutions in private households in Germany. Bees & Bears was founded in 2023 by Jakob von Egidy and Marius Schondelmaier.

According to the company, the influx of capital will enable over 24,000 photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, energy storage systems and wall boxes to be installed. They specialise in offering private customers installment payment options for installations via independent, mostly small and medium sized tradespeople complete with a credit check, as with car financing.

"Until now, private households who wanted to finance their solar system with credit almost inevitably had to choose one of the few large online installers in the industry - because only they could offer payment in installments," explains Marius Schondelmaier, co-founder and managing director of Bees & Bears.

"Our solution changes that: you can combine payment in installments and the installer you trust. Small and medium sized installation companies are now on a par with the industry's major players."

Jakob von Egidy, co-founder and managing director of Bees & Bears, claimed this type of credit is mutually beneficial for the banks: "Uncomplicated financing options for the climate-friendly conversion of private households are an important key to the success of the energy transition.

"Traditional banks see this large market, but have difficulty with the comparatively low loan volumes and the rapid approval requests of end customers. We make purchasing a solar system as easy as purchasing a car."